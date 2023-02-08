Indian banks exposure to Adani Group not large to pose risk, say rating agencies

Indian banks’ exposure to the controversy-hit Adani Group is not very large to pose a threat to the credit ratings of lenders at present, global rating agencies Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service said on Tuesday.

However, they believe that a higher reliance of the ports-to-energy conglomerate on banks in absence of funding from the international market may increase the risk for these lenders, especially state-run banks.

The stocks of various listed companies of the Adani Group came under heavy selling pressure after the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research came out with a report, accusing it of a ‘brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud’.

“We believe that Indian banks’ exposure to the Adani group is insufficient in itself to present substantial risk to the banks’ standalone credit profiles,” Fitch Ratings said in a report.

It said loans to all Adani group entities generally account for 0.8-1.2 per cent of total lending for its rated Indian banks, equivalent to 7-13 per cent of total equity.

Even in a distress scenario, it is unlikely that all of this exposure would be written down, as much of it is tied to performing projects. Loans involving projects still under construction and those at the company level could be more vulnerable.

“However, even if exposures were fully provisioned for, we do not expect it would affect banks’ Viability Ratings, as banks have sufficient headroom at their current rating levels,” Fitch Ratings said.

The country’s largest lender State Bank of India, last week, said its total outstanding exposure to the Adani Group is Rs 27,000 crore, which is 0.9 per cent of its total loan book size of Rs 31.33 lakh crore as on end-December 2022. While Axis Bank clarified that its total outstanding to the Adani Group entities as a percentage of net advances stood 0.94 per cent as of December 31, 2022, state-run Punjab National Bank said its exposure was Rs 7,000 crore.

According to Moody’s, the exposures to the Adani Group are larger for public sector banks than for private sector banks. However, the exposures are smaller than one per cent of total loans for most banks.

The rating agency said the bulk of the exposures are collateralized, either with operational assets or with projects under execution, rather than to the corporate level. While some of the exposures may be to the less mature assets of the group, the concentration on operating entities nevertheless reduces risks.

Moody’s said given the deterioration of investor sentiment around Adani, as reflected in declines in its equity and bond prices, the Group’s access to funding from international markets can be curtailed.

“In that case, domestic banks may become the main source of funding for the group, resulting in increases in banks’ exposures to Adani and greater risks for them,” Moody’s said.

The agency further said any spillover effects on other corporates would be credit neutral for banks.

“If other corporates do have difficulty raising external funding from capital markets, their loan demand would grow, leading to greater funding requirements. On the other hand, however, banks would have stronger pricing power for loans,” Moody’s said.

As per Fitch Ratings, the economic and sovereign implications of the Adani controversy remain limited currently.

However, there is a tail risk that fallout from the controversy could broaden and influence India’s sovereign rating, with knock-on effects for bank Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs).