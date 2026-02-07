India’s GPU capacity may triple to 100,000 by 2026-end: IndiaAI Mission CEO

Abhishek Singh, who is also spearheading the upcoming India-AI Impact Summit, said that through the event, India would look to address “every dimension of AI”. (Credit: IndiaAI)

India’s installed graphics processing unit (GPU) capacity could triple by the end of 2026 from 38,000 to touch 1,00,000 such devices, with the government also looking to build a sovereign compute capacity of its own, a top government official told The Indian Express.

“The fresh tenders have just been opened and the number of GPUs installed will go up significantly from the current 38,000… by the end of the year, we should have roughly a 100,000 GPUs,” Abhishek Singh, additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), and CEO of IndiaAI Mission, told The Indian Express during an interaction.

Computing is one of the most crucial layers of modern day AI applications. It enables training massive neural networks on enormous datasets, running complex algorithms, and processing real-time predictions — transforming theoretical models into practical applications that are looking to reshape industries worldwide.