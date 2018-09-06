India, US trade officials stick to positions ahead of 2+2 dialogue

Kaplan urged India to join an global supply chain and also not to impose any tarriffs on particular goods and services. Kaplan urged India to join an global supply chain and also not to impose any tarriffs on particular goods and services.

Top trade officials from India and the US Wednesday defended their respective positions on cross-border trade, setting the stage for tough negotiations during the important ‘2+2 dialogue’ between the two countries in New Delhi on Thursday.

Arguing for less protectionism, commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan stressed on the need to go beyond trade deficits and frame tariffs as per the prevailing economic strengths. “Our trade policy is a continuum, we do not see any reason to revisit the trade policies,” he said.

US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Gilbert Kaplan claimed fundamentally, its trade policies have not changed and stressed on the need for reciprocity, saying the lack of it has resulted in decisions which may be considered as adverse.

Kaplan said trade deficits as an important indicator of problems, but made it clear that the tariff actions on steel and aluminium were driven by lack of reciprocity from countries exporting those to US and not the trade gap.

Wadhawan said over the last few years, trade deficit between India and US has come down as India has started importing more goods from the US, including oil. While setting policies, the indirect benefits to a country like import of iPhones by India from China which benefit an American company also need to be taken into account, he said. “Countries have to understand and accept globalisation. Protectionism is not going to make a country competitive,” Wadhawan said.

He said US unemployment rate — one of the biggest justifications for tarriff imposition — has been coming down since President Barack Obama’s time. Around 6 per cent of the country’s imports are from US, while for Washington, the same is 2.1 per cent on a bigger import bill.

Kaplan urged India to join an global supply chain and also not to impose any tarriffs on particular goods and services. He said the lack of free trade and reciprocity has led the US under President Trump to move away from multilateral pacts and go for bilateral agreements instead. Wadhawan underlined the importance of multilateral pacts, saying all nations have to move as per an accepted framework and added that “no country can afford to have a world carved around it”. —With PTI

‘$500-billion bilateral trade by 2025’

Mumbai: US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Thomas J Donohue Wednesday said that the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US in New Delhi will deepen trade ties and help achieve the $500 billion bilateral trade volume target by 2025. “You can’t do defence without economic strength and the 2+2 will set the groundwork for something that will not only improve our defence ties but will clearly take us towards the $500 billion (target). Security goes hand in hand with prosperity. Efforts to strengthen our security ties will help us as we work to tighten our economic ties,” Donohue said. —ENS

