Indian delegation to visit US next week; exports to US in Jan falls 22%

The visit assumes significance as the US has rolled back the additional 25% tariffs imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil, but is yet to lower the reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18% that are still hurting exports.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiFeb 16, 2026 10:54 PM IST
While goods exports in January remained flat, shipments to Washington slipped 22% to $6.5 billion. (File Photo)
An Indian trade delegation is set to visit Washington next week to finalise the legal text of the first tranche of the India-US trade agreement, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal said on Monday.

“The chief negotiator, Darpan Jain, will be leading a delegation to the US to finalise the legal agreement. That work will carry on next week in Washington. The effort is to finalise, close and sign the legal agreement in March 2026. The (penal) 25% tariffs have already gone, and the (reciprocal) 25% tariff will be reduced to 18%. I am told they are processing, and it should be done fast. We expect that it will happen this week,” the secretary said.

The visit assumes significance as the US has rolled back the additional 25% tariffs imposed on India over its purchase of Russian oil, but is yet to lower the reciprocal tariffs from 25% to 18% that are still hurting exports. While goods exports in January remained flat, shipments to Washington slipped 22% to $6.5 billion. Meanwhile, goods imported from the US jumped 23% to 4.4 billion in January.

Amid concerns that India’s market access to US cotton under the Bangladesh-style market access for Indian garment exports could hurt Indian cotton farmers, an official said that adequate protection has been given to sensitive sectors.

“The variety of cotton that we are currently importing from the US is the same that will get preferential market access under the US deal,” an official said.

Concerns around cotton imports

Notably, India imports both extra-long staple (ELS) and upland cotton from the US. Experts said India imports $133 million worth of ELS cotton and $98 million worth of upland cotton from the US.

Farmer groups have expressed concerns that US exports of upland cotton will compete with Indian domestic production and displace some of it. To avail the zero duty benefit, Indian exporters would import from the US rather than buy this variety domestically, experts said.

According to the Bangladesh-US joint statement, the US committed to “establishing a mechanism” that will allow for certain textile and apparel goods from Bangladesh to receive a zero reciprocal tariff rate. This mechanism will allow imports of a “to-be-specified volume of apparel and textile” from Bangladesh to enter the US at this reduced tariff rate, the statement read.

The provisions allowing zero reciprocal duty market access also said that the volume of duty-free textile and apparel products from Bangladesh will be determined on the basis of Dhaka’s imports of “US-produced cotton and man-made fibre textile inputs” from Washington. Bangladesh is the second largest exporter of textiles and apparel goods after China.

Threats from US apple imports

On concerns regarding the threat to apples grown in India from imported US apples, government officials said India is a net importer of apples and any access given under FTAs is under quota. The official said India is a net exporter of farm products.

Former trade officer and head of think tank Ajay Srivastava said India produces about 2.5 million metric tonnes of apples annually, and nearly 50 lakh people in Jammu & Kashmir and about 5 lakh families in Himachal Pradesh depend on the apple economy for their livelihoods.

“Despite strong domestic output, India imported about 558,000 tonnes of apples in FY25, equivalent to roughly 22% of domestic production. Import dependence has grown steadily. In value terms, apple imports have increased more than forty-fold over two decades — from $9.9 million in 2004 to $417.6 million in 2024,” Srivastava said.

India imposes a 50% import duty on apples and permits imports only when the declared value exceeds Rs 50 per kilogram, Srivastava said, adding that even with high tariff protection, imports continue to grow.

“Tariff concessions linked to trade agreements could accelerate this trend. Reports indicate India, in its trade deal with the US, has agreed to reduce tariffs from 50% to 25% for a limited quantity of US apples while raising the minimum import price (MIP) to Rs 80/kg. The higher MIP is unlikely to restrain imports because US apples already enter at prices above that level,” Srivastava said.

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

