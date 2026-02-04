India-US trade deal to accelerate capital formation: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey

The SEBI chief said the regulator has been streamlining regulations to ensure the ease of doing business for foreign investors. (PTI Photo)

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey Wednesday expressed confidence that the India-US trade deal will spur investments and accelerate capital formation in the country.

On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced India and the US had agreed on a trade deal, under which Washington will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 50 per cent. Last week, India and the EU also concluded a landmark Free Trade Agreement.

“I would say that with the deals that have been done on the trade side, a lot of uncertainties have been removed. Capital formation is always accelerated with the removal of uncertainties… the investment decisions will be spurred, and there will be a greater predictability on the capital to go for that,” Pandey said when asked if he sees a reversal in outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) after the finalisation of the India-US trade deal. He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the pan-India outreach programme for corporate bonds.