‘India-US deal only after Section 301 probe is over’

India and US trade deal can be finalised only after US Section 301 probe comes to an end, a government official said, adding that New Delhi has sought assurance from Washington opens no further probes on the county after the trade deal is signed.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal last week said that India and the US will sign the “first tranche” of the bilateral trade deal by mid-July. The US has already proposed new Section 301 tariffs on 60 countries, which are expected to come into effect after July 7. Washington has set 12.5% tariffs on 54 countries, including India, China and 10% of six countries, such as Pakistan and the EU.