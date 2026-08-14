India locks in fresh urea imports of 1.7 million tonnes

In what could help agricultural operations in the ensuing rabi (winter-spring) crop season, India has secured imports of 17 lakh tonnes (lt) of urea at landed (cost plus ocean freight) prices of $390.25-$393.65 per tonne.

This price, at an international tender floated by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF) on July 29, is substantially lower than the contracted rates of $444.9-449.3 and $935-959 in earlier import tenders issued by state-owned companies.

The RCF tender, the bids for which were opened on August 11 and finalised on Thursday, was for a total quantity of 17 lt, comprising 10 lt to be delivered in western Indian and 7 lt in eastern coast ports. As against this, it attracted offers aggregating 55.47 lt: 31.12 lt for western and 24.35 lt for eastern coast delivery.