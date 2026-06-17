India-UK free trade deal to come into force from July 15, says PM Modi

Both UK PM Starmer and Modi are in Evian. France for the G7 Summit. (@narendramodi/X)

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom will come into force on July 15 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

In a post on X, Modi said, “A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026. This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment.

It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties.”