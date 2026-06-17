India-UK free trade deal to come into force from July 15, says PM Modi

The free trade agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom will come into force on July 15 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
In a post on X, Modi said, “A historic milestone for India-UK relations. Delighted to note that the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement will enter into force on 15th July 2026. This agreement will significantly boost our bilateral trade and investment.
It will also unlock numerous opportunities for Indian farmers, workers, MSMEs, startups and innovators and contribute meaningfully to the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Both PM Starmer and I, who are in Evian for the G7 Summit, are naturally very happy with the significant momentum being added to our economic ties.”
India has been pushing for a steel quota in the UK market worth nearly $900 million under the bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) signed in July 2025 in a bid to resolve the ongoing row over steel curbs announced by the UK, The Indian Express has learned. This had delayed implementation of the trade deal even though negotiations were concluded a year ago.
Industrial exports to the UK are facing two major regulatory impediments, even after concluding the trade negotiations. Officials said the immediate worry is the steel quota because it comes into effect on July 1. It will be followed by the UK’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) set to come into effect on January 1, 2027.