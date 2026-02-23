India trade deal talks rescheduled as US Supreme Court scraps Trump tariffs

India and the US had agreed to a framework but were yet to officially sign the deal. Negotiators were expected to give legal shape to the agreement this week.

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 05:34 AM IST
India trade deal talks rescheduled as US SC scraps Trump tariffsPresident Donald Trump speaks before he signs a presidential memorandum imposing tariffs and investment restrictions on China in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/ File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The three-day India-US trade talks, set to start Monday in Washington DC to finalise the legal text of the agreement struck earlier this month, have been rescheduled. This comes after the US Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump overstepped his powers by imposing sweeping tariffs under International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), The Indian Express has learnt.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

India and the US had agreed to a framework but were yet to officially sign the deal. Negotiators were expected to give legal shape to the agreement this week. The talks assumed significance as the agreement, like all Trump deals in this regard, was unconventional in nature and could fall out of the ambit of traditional World Trade Organisation (WTO) norms.

The delay in negotiations could mean that India may not have to immediately give market access to American products as agreed during negotiations. However, Trump on Friday said that nothing has changed in the India-US deal.

Explained | US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs: Could refunds to countries be on the table?

Government officials had said that market access from the Indian side would only be possible after the legal agreement is signed.

The US has signed framework agreements with nearly 20 trade partners. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had argued that all these 20-odd trade deals stand as negotiated but Singapore-based Heinrich Foundation said the legal authority for the White House to embark on these agreements, none of which have been approved by Congress, is unclear.

Read | Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand

“The Court’s decision raises additional questions about the durability of these napkin deals, so called because of their flimsy quality. If foreign governments do not choose to reopen negotiations with the White House, it is likely that foreign firms will file new lawsuits against IEEPA-backed ‘reciprocal’ tariff rates imposed on their goods,” Deborah Elms, Head of Trade Policy, Hinrich Foundation said.

After the US Supreme Court order, the Trump administration switched to Section 122 of the country’s 1974 Trade Act that gives the President temporary powers to impose tariffs, which would take the overall rate to 15 per cent.

Story continues below this ad
Read | India now faces lower tariff rate of 10 per cent as Trump announces temporary levy

Elms said the Trump administration could be planning other measures. The US has said it would start additional investigations to address “unfair trade practices” during the coming months. These are handled at the country level and can result in tariffs against all goods from targeted markets, Elms said.

The White House had already launched investigations into a wider range of additional sectors like semiconductors and electronics, drones, critical minerals, and pharmaceuticals. The Indian steel and aluminum industry had sought concessions under the US deals. Elms said it was “highly likely” that “these new sectors will receive higher tariffs soon”.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India trade deal talks rescheduled as US SC scraps Trump tariffs
India trade deal talks rescheduled as US Supreme Court scraps Trump tariffs
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration; Farhan Akhtar attends too
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna wedding
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna confirm their wedding: ‘We would like to name it The Wedding of VIROSH’
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Doctor fat loss tips
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Sam Altman
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
Anthropic unveils new AI feature to scan codebases, suggest patches within Claude Code
Claude Opus 4.1 is Anthropic’s most advanced coding model to date. (Image: Anthropic)
'No fad diets or crazy workouts': Gastroenterologist shares guide to losing stubborn belly fat at home in 3 easy steps
Doctor fat loss tips
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
'Treated like criminals': Indian influencer's dream vacation to South Korea with wife turns into 38-hour detention nightmare
The couple arrived at Jeju Island for their vacation, but they were denied entry and taken to a holding area
'Master’s in Math, driving for survival': Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market
After spending five to six years preparing for government teaching examinations without success, he ultimately turned to driving to support himself
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement