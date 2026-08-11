Only 9 women CEOs at India’s top 500 listed companies, Parliament told

The ministry said that assessment on barriers to progression of women directors has not been done. (Representational image generated by AI)

Top 500 listed companies in India have just nine women chief executive officers (CEOs) and 25 women managing directors (MDs), according to the data tabled by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in Lok Sabha.

The data revealed that there are 67 women executive directors (whole-time directors) and 22 women chief financial officers (CFOs) in these top 500 companies categorised based on their turnover.

The government’s response came on Monday, in reply to questions raised by rebel Trinamool Congress MP Sayani Gosh, who asked whether the government has assessed the representation of women in senior corporate leadership and the major barriers affecting their progression.

The ministry said that assessment on barriers to progression of women directors has not been done. The corporate affairs ministry data further shows that there are a total of 638 independent directors and overall 860 directors or board members in the top 500 listed companies in India.