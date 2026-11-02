India to add 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity in next 10-11 years: PM Modi

India will add 500 gigawatts (GW) of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.
“This target is somewhat difficult, but I have faith in the capabilities of our country. And that is why I say, ‘We will do it!’,” PM Modi said while speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026.
Modi said India’s journey in the clean energy sector has been one of promises, passion and performance.
“Under the Paris pledge, India had also set a target of meeting half of its installed power capacity from non-fossil sources, and India achieved this target in 2025 itself. That means we achieved it five years ahead of schedule. Today, more than 50 per cent of our installed power capacity is based on non-fossil sources,” he added.
He said India is also working resolutely towards achieving the target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 and have already achieved nearly 300 GW.
“Today, India is among the top three countries in the world in solar and renewable energy,” he added.
Currently, India has 308 GW of installed non-fossil capacity, about 55.1% of the total power generation capacity of 558.89 GW, according to data from the Central Electricity Authority.
Economic growth strong despite West Asia crisis
Modi said that investments in the renewable energy space in India helped the country avert an energy crisis amid the West Asia war.
Highlighting that the global economy has witnessed unprecedented crises over the past few years from the Covid-19 pandemic to the West Asia crisis, he said India has managed this crisis better so far, and India’s growth has remained high despite the ongoing West Asia crisis.
“If India had not invested in clean energy and created new systems for it over the past decade, our crisis could have been much more serious than that faced by the rest of the world,” he added.
He said this global crisis has sent a clear message to every country that energy security is directly linked to economic security.
“And we all know that the future of energy security lies in clean energy. If we continue to depend heavily on fossil fuels, the global economy will keep facing disruptions. This is because fossil fuel reserves are limited and concentrated in only a few regions, whereas the potential of renewable energy is unlimited, and every region and every country can benefit from it,” he added.
$220 billion investment opportunity
Modi said more than $164 billion has been invested in the renewable energy sector over the past decade.
In just two years since the RE-INVEST Summit in 2024, he said investments of around $63 billion have come into the sector.
“It is estimated that by the end of this decade, investment opportunities worth more than Rs 20 lakh crore, or around $220 billion, will emerge in this sector. Therefore, a new horizon of opportunities is going to open up for all of you in India’s clean energy sector,” he added.
He further said that India’s clean energy ecosystem extends beyond hydro, solar, wind, and nuclear power and added that the country is advancing in mission mode under the National Green Hydrogen Mission to produce 50 lakh tonnes of green hydrogen by the end of the decade.
“We are also connecting our transport sector with green hydrogen. A few months ago, India launched its first green hydrogen train,” PM Modi said.