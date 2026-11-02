India to add 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity in next 10-11 years: PM Modi

India will add 500 gigawatts (GW) of new non-fossil fuel capacity over the next 10-11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

“This target is somewhat difficult, but I have faith in the capabilities of our country. And that is why I say, ‘We will do it!’,” PM Modi said while speaking at the inaugural session of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026.

Modi said India’s journey in the clean energy sector has been one of promises, passion and performance.

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“Under the Paris pledge, India had also set a target of meeting half of its installed power capacity from non-fossil sources, and India achieved this target in 2025 itself. That means we achieved it five years ahead of schedule. Today, more than 50 per cent of our installed power capacity is based on non-fossil sources,” he added.