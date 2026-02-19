India in talks with US & France to build alternative critical minerals supply chain

India was in talks with the United States, France, Canada and a few other countries to create an alternative supply chain for critical minerals and cut depandance on a “single” country, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.
“We are closely discussing with the US… will tell you when time comes,” he said, without disclosing further details.
“We also had a discussion with the mining minister of France and are working towards a road map on the same,” Reddy said, adding that similar discussions are underway with a “group of countries” — except for one, in a veiled reference to China.
Reddy was addressing a conference titled, ‘Indian critical mineral landscape: Foundation for a sustainable future’ organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).
These efforts aim to create an alternative supply chain so that no single country can hold a monopoly over the critical mineral value chain, the minister said.
The minister’s remarks come at a time when India and the US have agreed on an interim trade deal earlier this month.
A few days ago, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC, conveying India’s support to the US-led FORGED initiative on critical minerals.
India remains heavily dependent on imports for several critical minerals. China currently controls nearly 90% of global critical mineral processing capacity and has, in the past, leveraged this dominance in geopolitical contexts.
Reddy also flagged India’s limited critical mineral processing capacity and stressed the need to scale up domestic refining and value addition.
“Domestic processing and refining capacity needs to be strengthened so that raw material export can be stopped and value creation happens in India,” he said.
Listing policy measures to support the sector, the minister cited customs duty exemptions for 24 critical minerals, the REPM scheme, and the Budget announcement of customs duty exemption for capital goods used in critical mineral processing, along with the development of a rare earth corridor.
Reddy said the government has identified four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — where critical mineral processing plants will be promoted.
“The Gujarat government has started work, the Andhra Pradesh government is also ready. We will discuss the same with the Odisha and Maharashtra chief ministers,” he added.
On the exploration front, the minister said that over 4,000 critical mineral exploration-related activities have been initiated in a short span of time. Under the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), the government has provided 100% funding to 41 notified private exploration agencies, including start-ups, to undertake exploration work.
He added that the scope of NMET has now been expanded to fund overseas mineral exploration projects as well.
