India in talks with US & France to build alternative critical minerals supply chain

These efforts aim to create an alternative supply chain so that no single country can hold a monopoly over the critical mineral value chain, the minister said. (File Photo)

India was in talks with the United States, France, Canada and a few other countries to create an alternative supply chain for critical minerals and cut depandance on a “single” country, Union Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

“We are closely discussing with the US… will tell you when time comes,” he said, without disclosing further details.

“We also had a discussion with the mining minister of France and are working towards a road map on the same,” Reddy said, adding that similar discussions are underway with a “group of countries” — except for one, in a veiled reference to China.