Indian states are likely to spend Rs 4 lakh crore on unconditional cash transfers in the current fiscal, more than double what was spent in 2022-23. Equal to 1% of the country’s GDP, the money spent on such transfers rose by 24% every year from 2018-19 to 2023-24. This was twice the growth seen in subsidies, with the 16th Finance Commission noting that states that have increased their expenditure on unconditional transfers “also tended to be those with a revenue deficit”.

The above figures are based on an analysis by New Delhi-based think-tank PRS Legislative Research of 128 such cash transfer schemes for women, farmers, youth, and social security pension beneficiaries. According to PRS, the list is not exhaustive, and therefore, the actual expenditure by states on such initiatives could be higher.

“In seven states, unconditional transfers account for more than half of the total expenditure on subsidies and transfers,” PRS said in a report on Tuesday, noting that these states include the likes of West Bengal (61%) and Assam (60%).

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More broadly, PRS said 52% of states’ revenue receipts in 2026-27 are to be spent on things that can’t be postponed: salaries, pensions, and interest on borrowings.

Backing for cash transfers

Unconditional cash transfers and similar schemes aimed at women – PRS estimates nearly 90% of cash transfers are towards women and social security pensions – have become increasingly popular at the state level, especially in the run up to elections. And while they are seen as adding to states’ fiscal burden – for seven states, these transfers make up more than half of their total expenditure on subsidies and transfers – they are also praised for increasing public welfare.

In July, a paper by the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) analysed account-level monthly data to evaluate Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and Odisha’s Subhadra Yojana and found the schemes boosted expenditure by as much as 46% in the case of Maharashtra and 28% for Odisha. The paper went on to argue that noy only should both the scheme be continued, but their amounts should be periodically reviewed to adjust for inflation and household spending patterns.

Maharashtra’s Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana involves the monthly transfer of Rs 1,500 to eligible women, while the Subhadra Yojana scheme offers biannual instalments totalling Rs 10,000 per year.

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More broadly, economists highlight the positive impact of even small targeted and unconditional cash transfers to women, arguing that they offer protection from shocks such as diseases and help better the well-being of households, improve food security, contribute to the education of children, and promote savings.

Other schemes, which have been termed ‘freebies’ by some and criticised, include the likes of free bus travel for women. However, the statistics ministry’s first-ever household travel survey, released last month, seemingly backed the decision by several states to offer free bus travel to women, with more than a fifth of urban women using this mode of transport to go to work, three times as high as urban men.

In some states, the fraction of urban women commuting to work by bus was significantly higher than the national average: 46.8% in Keralam, 41.1% in Tamil Nadu, 34.9% in Karnataka, and 28.9% in Telangana. Experts say participation of women in the labour force is closely linked to access to affordable public transport.

The debt problem

However, elevated debt levels at the Centre and state levels – often referred together as general government debt – have been repeatedly cited by global ratings agencies as a key weakness of India’s public finances. In January, the Reserve Bank of India had called on state governments to target a reduction in their debt levels, like the Centre. It said that while social welfare programmes are essential in a country such as India where economic disparities remain stark, “these welfare expenditures run the risk of crowding out critical investments in physical and social infrastructure”.

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According to PRS, outstanding liabilities of four states crossed 40% of their Gross State Domestic Product in 2025-26: Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Punjab. Most states, it said, have not been able to reduce their debt levels significantly.

The Centre is targeting a reduction in its debt-to-GDP ratio to 49-51% by March 2031 from 56.1% in 2025-26. Meanwhile, the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Review Committee of 2017 had recommended a maximum debt-to-GDP ratio of 20% for states by 2023. As of March, this figure was around 28%, with PRS noting that only three states – Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Odisha – estimate their debt to be under 20%.