‘India 4th worst hit by spam calls, most related to KYC’

The number of spam calls in India rose significantly over the last year, with over 202 million spam calls being made by just one spammer in 10 months, from January to October, Truecaller said in a report. The company, however, refused to identify the spammer.

In a survey of 20 countries impacted by spam calls, India stood at fourth, up from ninth last year, due to a significant rise in sales and telemarketing called, Truecaller’s report said.

In these countries, the average number of spam calls per user per month stood at 16.8, while total spam volumes received by Truecaller users alone are in excess of 3.8 billion calls in October.

Globally, the company said it identified 184.5 billion calls and 586 billion messages. Of those, 37.8 billion spam calls were identified and blocked, while 182 billion messages were identified and blocked. Overall, among all spam call categories, as high as 93.5 per cent were sales-related calls.

In India, the know-your-customer (KYC)-related spam and scam calls, where callers pretend to be officials from a bank, a certain digital wallet, a digital payments service or the RBI, were the most common.