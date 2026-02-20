India signs Pax Silica, joins US-led initiative on AI, critical minerals

India and the United States signed the Pax Silica declaration Friday in a major step toward strengthening their technology partnership, and bringing New Delhi into the US-led initiative aimed at securing AI and critical technology supply chains.

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg is in New Delhi for the India AI Impact Summit. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was India’s representative at the signing ceremony.

The agreement follows last month’s announcement by US Ambassador Sergio Gor that India would be invited to join the initiative. India’s inclusion in Pax Silica is an important step towards cementing the partnership in the new frontiers of technology, including AI and semiconductors. It also comes with significant investment commitments from US companies to support India’s AI infrastructure.