India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week

Goyal said India ‌will import at least $500 billion worth of energy, aircraft and ‌chips from ​the United States over the next five years. (File Photo)

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Thursday said that India and the US will formally sign the first tranche of the trade agreement by mid-March and would release the joint statement in the next 4 to 5 days. Following the joint statement, the US tariffs will come down to 18 per cent via a White House executive order, Goyal said.

“All US trade deals have had joint statements. The joint statement related to the India-US agreement will come into effect in 4-5 days. It can be early too. Once the joint statement is there, it has to be converted into a legal agreement. We are targeting mid-March to sign the legal agreement. That will give us the authority to reduce tariffs on our side. Because their tariffs are executive tariffs. Our tariffs are Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariffs,” Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary.