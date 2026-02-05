India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week

Piyush Goyal said India and the US will formally sign the first tranche of the trade agreement by mid-March

Written by: Dheeraj Mishra, Ravi Dutta Mishra
2 min readUpdated: Feb 5, 2026 03:46 PM IST
Piyush GoyalGoyal said India ‌will import at least $500 billion worth of energy, aircraft and ‌chips from ​the United States over the next five years. (File Photo)
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal Thursday said that India and the US will formally sign the first tranche of the trade agreement by mid-March and would release the joint statement in the next 4 to 5 days. Following the joint statement, the US tariffs will come down to 18 per cent via a White House executive order, Goyal said.

“All US trade deals have had joint statements. The joint statement related to the India-US agreement will come into effect in 4-5 days. It can be early too. Once the joint statement is there, it has to be converted into a legal agreement. We are targeting mid-March to sign the legal agreement. That will give us the authority to reduce tariffs on our side. Because their tariffs are executive tariffs. Our tariffs are Most-Favoured-Nation (MFN) tariffs,” Rajesh Agrawal, Commerce Secretary.

India has committed to purchase $100 billion worth of American products annually for five years, which would largely include aircraft, technology items, precious metals, oil, nuclear products, and agricultural goods. New Delhi imported $45.62 billion worth of American goods, while exports to the US stood at $86.51 billion in FY25.

Under the trade deal agreed on Monday, Washington lowered tariffs on India to 18% from 50% that were imposed on August 27, and US President Donald Trump had said India will buy over $500-billion worth of American energy, technology, agricultural products, and coal, among other products.

Dheeraj Mishra
Dheeraj Mishra

Dheeraj Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with the Business Bureau of The Indian Express.

Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations.

 

