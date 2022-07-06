Price pressure no bar, services PMI growth at fastest pace in 11 years

India’s services sector expanded at the fastest pace in eleven years in June 2022, indicating the growth of new business and output at services companies amid ongoing improvements in demand conditions.

Rising from 58.9 in May to 59.2 in June, the seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index was at its highest mark since April 2011 and signalled a steep rate of increase.

Although firms expect the recovery to be sustained over the coming 12 months, concerns surrounding price pressures restricted business confidence, S&P Global said. “Input costs continued to rise at a historically elevated pace, although one that was the slowest in three months, while charge inflation hit a near five-year high,” it said.

Moreover, the acceleration in growth was broad-based across the four monitored sub-sectors. According to panellists, the upturn stemmed from ongoing improvements in demand following the retreat of pandemic restrictions, capacity expansion and a favourable economic environment.

S&P Global said services firms noted a substantial upturn in new work intakes at the end of the first fiscal quarter, with the rate of increase improving to the best in over 11 years. Where growth was signalled, survey members commented on strengthening demand conditions, expanded client bases and fruitful marketing.

Firms were able to secure new orders despite charging more for their services. June data showed the fastest rise in selling prices since July 2017 as several companies sought to transfer part of their additional cost burdens to clients, it said.

Stronger increases in charges were seen across the four broad areas of the service economy, with the sharpest upturn recorded in transport, information & communication. Despite easing to a three-month low in June, the overall rate of input cost inflation remained elevated by historical standards as one-fifth of panellists signalled greater expenses and the remaining reported no change since May, S&P Global said.

Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Activity growth in India’s service sector moved up a gear again in June, reaching its strongest in over 11 years and surpassing that seen in manufacturing for the third month running.

Demand for services improved to the greatest extent since February 2011, supporting a robust economic expansion for the sector over the first quarter of fiscal year 2022/23 and setting the scene for another substantial upturn in output next month,” De Lima said.

“Consumer services posted the strongest increases in both output and new orders in June, but growth rates quickened across the board. Cost pressures in the service economy remained stubbornly high in June, despite easing to a three-month low. With companies retaining significant pricing power, owing to robust demand conditions, output charge inflation climbed to a near five-year peak,” De Lima said.

“Unrelenting inflation somewhat concerned service providers, who were cautious in their forecasts. On average, business activity is expected to increase over the course of the coming 12 months, but the overall level of sentiment remained historically low,” it said.