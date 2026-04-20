War impact: Output of key industries fell 0.4% in March, fertiliser production slumped 25%

In one of the first signs of the impact of the West Asia war on Indian industries, the output of the eight core industries contracted by 0.4% in March, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said on Monday. Production of fertiliser suffered the most, dropping 24.6% compared to the same month last year.

This is the first time since October 2025 that the output of the eight core industries has fallen compared to a year ago, with the fall in output being the most since August 2024, when it had declined by 1.5%. In February, output of the eight core industries had risen 2.8%.

For 2025-26 as a whole, the output of India’s eight core industries rose a mere 2.6%, marking the worst performance since the pandemic-hit year of 2020-21, when production had fallen 6.4%.