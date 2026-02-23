Renewable energy curtailment hits 23 GW during May-Nov on coal plants’ limits

As India works toward its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity and 50% non-fossil-based installed capacity by 2030, improving grid flexibility has become a policy priority. (File Photo)

India’s grid operator curtailed as much as 23 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy between May and November last year to maintain grid safety and stability, as rising green power generation collided with the operational limits of coal-fired plants. The curtailment was largely necessitated because a significant portion of India’s coal-based thermal fleet is unable to operate below 55% Minimum Technical Load (MTL), according to a report by a committee of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).

Minimum Technical Load (MTL) is the lowest stable generation level at which a thermal unit can safely operate without shutting down. With renewable energy (RE) generation surging during daytime hours, a lower MTL is increasingly seen as essential to allow coal plants to back down further and accommodate green power. The report observed that heavy RE curtailment shows the urgent need for deeper thermal flexibility. Enabling two-shift operation and operation of thermal power plants at lower technical minimum loads below 55% is crucial to avoid renewable curtailment and ensure secure grid management, it added.