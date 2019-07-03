India ratifies convention to check tax evasion

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday said that India has ratified the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures (MLI) to prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS), which will pave way for amendments to double taxation avoidance agreements (DTAA) with the countries signatories to the convention to plug revenue leakages.

“On 25th June, 2019, India has deposited the instrument of ratification to OECD, Paris along with its final position in terms of Covered Tax Agreements (CTAs), reservations, options and notifications under the MLI, as a result of which MLI will enter into force for India on October 1, 2019 and its provisions will have effect on India’s DTAAs from FY20-21 onwards,” CBDT said in a statement.

The board said that the MLI will modify India’s tax treaties to curb revenue loss through treaty abuse and base erosion and profit shifting strategies by ensuring that profits are taxed where substantive economic activities generating the profits are carried out.

It added that MLI will be applied alongside existing tax treaties, modifying their application in order to implement the BEPS measures. “Out of 93 CTAs notified by India, 22 countries have already ratified MLI as on date and the DTAA with these countries will be modified by MLI,” it said. After the MLI takes effect, India’s DTAA will have a new Preamble and Principal Purposes Test. Changes would also lead to curbing of artificial avoidance of Permanent Establishment status through various arrangements. —FE