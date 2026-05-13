India hikes gold and silver tariffs to 15% to curb imports, support rupee

The higher duties could dampen demand in the world's second-largest consumer of precious metals, although they may help narrow India's trade ⁠deficit and ​support the rupee, one of Asia's worst-performing currencies.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 13, 2026 07:20 AM IST
goldThe higher duties could lower the demand in India, which is the world's second-largest consumer of precious metals. (File photo)
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The government has hiked import tariffs on gold and silver to 15% from 6% in an effort to cut down on overseas purchases of the metals and ease pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves, news agency Reuters reported.

The higher duties could lower the demand in India, which is the world’s second-largest consumer of precious metals, and help curb India’s trade ⁠deficit while ​supporting the rupee,.

However, inudtsry officials expresswed concerns that higher import duties could revive smuggling, which had eased after mid-2024 tariff cuts.

 

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