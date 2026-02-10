India’s power mix to shift from coal to renewables by 2070; Nuclear seen as key baseload: NITI Aayog

The study projects that renewable energy’s share in electricity generation could rise from around 20% in 2024-25 to over 80% by 2070 under the Current Policy Scenario (Image generated using AI)

India’s power sector fuel mix is projected to undergo a major shift from coal-led to renewables-led generation by 2070, according to a new NITI Aayog study ‘Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero’.

The study projects that renewable energy’s share in electricity generation could rise from around 20% in 2024-25 to over 80% by 2070 under the Current Policy Scenario (CPS) — represents a level of effort that is realistically achievable based on historical trends and continuation of current policies.

In the same scenario, coal’s share in electricity generation is expected to decline sharply to 6-10% by 2070. Currently, the share of coal in the power generation mix is 74%. The study said that coal power is expected to shift from energy generation to insurance against shortages.