India’s power mix to shift from coal to renewables by 2070; Nuclear seen as key baseload: NITI Aayog

Nuclear power is also expected to expand significantly, with its contribution rising from about 3% at present to 5-8% under the Current Policy Scenario by 2070.

Written by: Pratyush Deep
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 10:48 PM IST
The study projects that renewable energy’s share in electricity generation could rise from around 20% in 2024-25 to over 80% by 2070 under the Current Policy Scenario (CPS)The study projects that renewable energy’s share in electricity generation could rise from around 20% in 2024-25 to over 80% by 2070 under the Current Policy Scenario (Image generated using AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s power sector fuel mix is projected to undergo a major shift from coal-led to renewables-led generation by 2070, according to a new NITI Aayog study ‘Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero’.

The study projects that renewable energy’s share in electricity generation could rise from around 20% in 2024-25 to over 80% by 2070 under the Current Policy Scenario (CPS) — represents a level of effort that is realistically achievable based on historical trends and continuation of current policies.

In the same scenario, coal’s share in electricity generation is expected to decline sharply to 6-10% by 2070. Currently, the share of coal in the power generation mix is 74%. The study said that coal power is expected to shift from energy generation to insurance against shortages.

Also Read | Exclusive | DAE’s nuclear pivot: Light water push to tap global markets, retain heavy water edge

Nuclear power is also expected to expand significantly, with its contribution rising from about 3% at present to 5-8% under CPS by 2070. The study said this reflects the growing role of nuclear energy in displacing coal-based generation while providing carbon-free baseload power.

“Nuclear power is crucial to achieving long-term goals of power sector decarbonisation,” it said, adding that nuclear energy can provide firm low-carbon electricity, high-temperature industrial heat and reliable power supply for electrolyzers supporting green hydrogen production.

In capacity terms, nuclear power is projected to grow from the current 8.18 GW in 2025 to 90-135 GW by 2070 under CPS — an increase of 10 to 15 times. Under the more ambitious Net Zero Scenario (NZS) — an accelerated pathway aligned with India’s 2070 net-zero emissions target — nuclear capacity could reach 295-320 GW.

“The earlier and larger buildout under the NZS better matches the flexibility and reliability needs of a renewables-dominant grid,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

The study also flagged India’s continued dependence on coal-based power as a key structural challenge. It noted that expanding clean and flexible resources will require effective grid management, as the rising share of variable renewable energy is increasing intermittency risks while long-duration energy storage and nuclear capacity are yet to scale sufficiently to provide balancing support.

To address these challenges, the study suggested scaling nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047 and 200-300 GW by 2070, including the advanced reactors and Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) to deliver reliable 24×7 clean power. It proposed encouraging large industrial and captive power consumers to transition from coal-based captive plants to SMRs, enabling cleaner baseload generation.

“This shift would support national low-carbon transition goals while maximising the use of existing land, transmission connectivity, and industrial infrastructure,” it said.

It further called for accelerating the development and deployment of indigenous SMRs with private participation in industries.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Leaders and personalities from social, political and cultural spheres paid tribute to former Maharashtra deputy CM late Ajit Pawar at a condolence meeting organised by the NCP at Balgandharva on Wednesday. Union minister Muralidhar Mohol, ministers Chandrakant Patil, SB Muzumdar, Nagraj Manjule, Mohan Aghashe, Neelam Goreh, Naval Kishore Ram, Dilip Band, Rupali Chakankar and others attended the event. Express photographs by Arul Horizon, 04.02.2026, Pune
Ajit Pawar crash ‘smells like conspiracy’, says Rohit Pawar; seeks foreign probe
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
Master Raju recalls the time he had more work than Amitabh Bachchan
'Amitabh Bachchan had less work than me': Master Raju recalls when Big B would wait as he shot for Faraar
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Ziroh Labs
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup Match Live
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
Australia's power-packed batting unit must deliver in absence of Cummins and Hazlewood
Australia's power-packed batting can put to the sword the best of bowlers. (AP Photo)
‘India’s bet on smaller AI models may overlook CPUs’: Ziroh Labs CEO Hrishikesh Dewan
Ziroh Labs
The making of MX Master 4: How Logitech designed a premium wireless mouse with haptic vibrations
Logitech MX master (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Poco M8 5G review: The dependable daily driver under Rs 20,000
Poco may have made it to the top competitor for the mid-segment. Here is a deep dive about the device. (Image: The Indian Express/ Ajay Hanje)
‘He was just lying in pain for two days’: Vinod Khanna’s wife Kavita details actor's multiple cancer diagnoses; what long-term tobacco use does to the body
Vinod Khanna's wife Kavita recalls how he struggled with health issues due to excessive smoking
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
'Was still such a happy girl': Teigan, the wheelchair-using Puppy Bowl XXII viral rescue dog, who died before episode aired
Teigan Puppy Bowl XXII
Techie couple gets divorce after man forces wife to quit job to take care of his ill mother: ‘They emotionally abused her’
Indian techie couple divorce
‘Military-style’ cash truck ambush rocks Italy during Winter Olympics; viral video shows ‘wall of flames’ on highway
cash truck ambush in Italy
‘I’m going to miss GTA’: UK man sobs as he is arrested for murdering ex-girlfriend
Richens called police from his residence and told them that he murdered a woman
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement