India, other countries should build on top of America’s AI stack: US AI advisor

Senior White House Policy Advisor on artificial intelligence (AI) Sriram Krishnan Wednesday said that the US expects that its allies, including India, should build their AI solutions on top of America’s AI stack.

“We want to make sure the world uses the American AI stack. That means from the bottom up… it means our semiconductors and advanced AI chips, Nvidia, AMD, Google’s TPUs, and so on and so forth. Second, we want to make sure the world uses our AI models, all of the companies that I listed above. And third, it uses our applications and builds applications on top,” Krishnan said.