India, other countries should build on top of America’s AI stack: US AI advisor

Though India “should not give up strategic autonomy,” Krishnan said that the US ultimately wants “everyone” to build on top of the America AI stack, when asked about his take on India’s ambitions to build sovereign AI.

Written by: Soumyarendra Barik
2 min readFeb 19, 2026 01:04 AM IST
Sriram Krishnan, artificial intelligence, White House Policy Advisor on AI Sriram Krishnan, US AI stack, America AI stack, AI chips, Nvidia, AMD, Google's TPUs, Indian express news, current affairsSarvam launched two models: a 30-billion-parameter model and a 105-billion-parameter model, both trained from scratch in India. Gnani.ai unveiled a text-to-speech model, and Bharatgen launched a 17-billion-parameter multilingual foundational model.
Make us preferred source on Google

Senior White House Policy Advisor on artificial intelligence (AI) Sriram Krishnan Wednesday said that the US expects that its allies, including India, should build their AI solutions on top of America’s AI stack.

“We want to make sure the world uses the American AI stack. That means from the bottom up… it means our semiconductors and advanced AI chips, Nvidia, AMD, Google’s TPUs, and so on and so forth. Second, we want to make sure the world uses our AI models, all of the companies that I listed above. And third, it uses our applications and builds applications on top,” Krishnan said.

He was speaking at an event organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact summit.

Though India “should not give up strategic autonomy,” Krishnan said that the US ultimately wants “everyone” to build on top of the America AI stack, when asked about his take on India’s ambitions to build sovereign AI.

“India (as) a key ally, should be leveraging and building on top of this infrastructure. This does not mean giving up strategic autonomy. Indian companies will need to bring in local language support and local culture, and it needs to have local inference for low latency, built on infrastructure here. But at the end of the day, we want the American AI stack to be something that everyone builds on,”

Coincidentally, Krishnan’s comments came just as three Indian start-ups Sarvam, Bharatgen and Gnani.ai, launched sovereign large language and voice AI models on Wednesday, as domestic companies look to make a splash in the competitive AI ecosystem, searching for a ‘DeepSeek’ moment of their own. These models have been designed and trained entirely in India.

Sarvam launched two models: a 30-billion-parameter model and a 105-billion-parameter model, both trained from scratch in India. Gnani.ai unveiled a text-to-speech model, and Bharatgen launched a 17-billion-parameter multilingual foundational model.

Soumyarendra Barik
Soumyarendra Barik
twitter

Soumyarendra Barik is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in the complex and evolving intersection of technology, policy, and society. With over five years of newsroom experience, he is a key voice in documenting how digital transformations impact the daily lives of Indian citizens. Expertise & Focus Areas Barik’s reporting delves into the regulatory and human aspects of the tech world. His core areas of focus include: The Gig Economy: He extensively covers the rights and working conditions of gig workers in India. Tech Policy & Regulation: Analysis of policy interventions that impact Big Tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem. Digital Rights: Reporting on data privacy, internet freedom, and India's prevalent digital divide. Authoritativeness & On-Ground Reporting: Barik is known for his immersive and data-driven approach to journalism. A notable example of his commitment to authentic storytelling involves him tailing a food delivery worker for over 12 hours. This investigative piece quantified the meager earnings and physical toll involved in the profession, providing a verified, ground-level perspective often missing in tech reporting. Personal Interests Outside of the newsroom, Soumyarendra is a self-confessed nerd about horology (watches), follows Formula 1 racing closely, and is an avid football fan. Find all stories by Soumyarendra Barik here. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Subodh Agarwal
Jal Jeevan Mission case: Rajasthan seeks LOC against retired IAS Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands
How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders
Jammu Kashmir Ranji Trophy
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
AI Impact Summit: Nvidia highlights strategic collaborations with Indian cloud providers, startups
Nvidia
‘Why am I here?’: Science can explain why walking through doorway makes you forget things
However, later research suggests the effect is more nuanced; when participants were tasked with simply moving between areas without distraction, forgetting did not always occur. (Image: Freepik)
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement