India on upward growth trajectory, says Arun Jaitley

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Thursday said Indian economic growth graph was on an upward trajectory after past policy uncertainties have been replaced by certainties.

The Economic Survey, tabled in Parliament on Thursday, projected India’s growth to rise to 7 per cent in the current fiscal, from five-year low of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

“From the highest level of economic policy uncertainty in 2011-12, India has made leap into the era of high economic policy certainty. The Graph of Indian growth story is on an upward trajectory,” Jaitley tweeted.

Jaitley further said Swachh Bharat Mission has been an exceptional programme which has brought behavioural changes in India. “This initiative is now a peoples mission leading to Swasth and Sundar Bharat”.

According to the Economic Survey, insights from behavioural economics can be strategically utilised to create an aspirational agenda for social change – from BBBP (Beti Bachao Beti Padhao) to BADLAV (Beti Aapki Dhan Lakshmi Aur Vijay Lakshmi); from Swachh Bharat to Sundar Bharat; from ‘Give It Up’ for the LPG subsidy to ‘Think about the Subsidy’ and from tax evasion to tax compliance.