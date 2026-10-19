India-New Zealand FTA takes effect, gives Indian exports zero-duty access

India-New Zealand trade deal, which has secured full tariff elimination for all Indian exports to New Zealand while reducing tariffs on 95% of New Zealand’s imports into the country, came into effect on Tuesday. Under the pact, New Zealand has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over the next 15 years.

A host of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, apparel and textiles will attract zero import duty in New Zealand from October 20, when the India-New Zealand FTA comes into force, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He added that sensitive sectors such as dairy, onions, chickpeas, peas, corn, almonds, artificial honey, and sugar have been kept out of the trade deal. The commerce ministry has also notified the procedure for allocation of Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQ) under the trade agreement. Goods under TRQ include apples, kiwi fruit, albumin and Manuka honey.