India-New Zealand FTA takes effect, gives Indian exports zero-duty access

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A host of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear will attract zero import duty in New Zealand from October 20

Written by: Ravi Dutta Mishra
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 19, 2026 08:31 PM IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announces zero import duty on Indian goods in New Zealand under new Free Trade AgreementCommerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announces zero import duty on Indian goods in New Zealand under new Free Trade Agreement (File)
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India-New Zealand trade deal, which has secured full tariff elimination for all Indian exports to New Zealand while reducing tariffs on 95% of New Zealand’s imports into the country, came into effect on Tuesday. Under the pact, New Zealand has also committed to invest $20 billion in India over the next 15 years.

A host of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, apparel and textiles will attract zero import duty in New Zealand from October 20, when the India-New Zealand FTA comes into force, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He added that sensitive sectors such as dairy, onions, chickpeas, peas, corn, almonds, artificial honey, and sugar have been kept out of the trade deal. The commerce ministry has also notified the procedure for allocation of Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQ) under the trade agreement. Goods under TRQ include apples, kiwi fruit, albumin and Manuka honey.

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The Minister said Centres of Excellence would be established under the agricultural partnership, particularly in areas such as apples, kiwifruit and honey. He said that sensitive agricultural sectors, including dairy, would remain protected under the agreement.

FTA opens trade, protects sensitive sectors

Goyal said the Commerce and Industry departments would work with state governments to inform farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses about opportunities arising from the FTA. The agreement was signed on April 27 and ratified on September 21. Bilateral trade in goods and services currently stands at $ 2.4 billion.

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“Starting tomorrow, 100% of the goods from every sector in India going to New Zealand will go there with zero duty,” he said. The duty-free access is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian exports, particularly in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather and footwear, while creating opportunities for engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products.

India and New Zealand have little bilateral trade, standing at $1.3 billion in 2024–25. New Delhi’s goods exports during the last financial year stood at $711.1 million, and imports stood at $587.13 million.

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Even as New Zealand is one of the largest producers of dairy products, India has maintained its red lines on the product category. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the products that are kept in exclusion are mainly dairy, including milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, cheese, and animal products, other than sheep meat, vegetable products, including onions, chana, peas, corn and almonds, among others.

However, a number of products from New Zealand will see lower tariffs. These products include wine, pharmaceutical drugs, polymers, aluminium, iron and steel articles, etc. India has also allowed honey, apples, kiwi fruit, and albumins, including milk albumin, under a tariff rate quota.

Student mobility, work visas

Under the trade pact, New Zealand has created a dedicated pathway for student mobility and post-study work visas with India. The agreement removes numerical caps on Indian students, guarantees a minimum of 20 hours per week of work during study, and provides extended post-study work opportunities-up to three years for STEM Bachelor’s and Master’s graduates, and up to four years for Doctorate holders-creating clear pathways for skills development and global careers, the ministry said.

“The FTA establishes a new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) Visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years. This pathway covers Indian professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers, as well as high-demand sectors including IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, strengthening skilled workforce mobility and services trade,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.

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Ravi Dutta Mishra
Ravi Dutta Mishra

Ravi Dutta Mishra is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, specializing in economic policy and financial regulations. With over five years of experience in business journalism, he provides critical coverage of the frameworks that govern India's commercial landscape. Expertise & Focus Areas: Mishra’s reporting concentrates on the intersection of government policy and market operations. His core beats include: Trade & Commerce: Analysis of India's import-export trends, trade agreements, and commercial policies. Banking & Finance: Covering regulatory changes and policy decisions affecting the banking sector. Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, Mishra built a robust portfolio working with some of India's leading financial news organizations. His background includes tenures at: Mint CNBC-TV18 This diverse experience across both print and broadcast media has equipped him with a holistic understanding of financial storytelling and news cycles. Find all stories by Ravi Dutta Mishra here ... Read More

 

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