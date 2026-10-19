India-New Zealand FTA takes effect, gives Indian exports zero-duty access

A host of Indian goods from labour-intensive sectors such as leather, footwear, apparel and textiles will attract zero import duty in New Zealand from October 20, when the India-New Zealand FTA comes into force, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.
He added that sensitive sectors such as dairy, onions, chickpeas, peas, corn, almonds, artificial honey, and sugar have been kept out of the trade deal. The commerce ministry has also notified the procedure for allocation of Tariff Rate Quotas (TRQ) under the trade agreement. Goods under TRQ include apples, kiwi fruit, albumin and Manuka honey.
The Minister said Centres of Excellence would be established under the agricultural partnership, particularly in areas such as apples, kiwifruit and honey. He said that sensitive agricultural sectors, including dairy, would remain protected under the agreement.
FTA opens trade, protects sensitive sectors
Goyal said the Commerce and Industry departments would work with state governments to inform farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses about opportunities arising from the FTA. The agreement was signed on April 27 and ratified on September 21. Bilateral trade in goods and services currently stands at $ 2.4 billion.
“Starting tomorrow, 100% of the goods from every sector in India going to New Zealand will go there with zero duty,” he said. The duty-free access is expected to improve the competitiveness of Indian exports, particularly in labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather and footwear, while creating opportunities for engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and agricultural products.
India and New Zealand have little bilateral trade, standing at $1.3 billion in 2024–25. New Delhi’s goods exports during the last financial year stood at $711.1 million, and imports stood at $587.13 million.
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Even as New Zealand is one of the largest producers of dairy products, India has maintained its red lines on the product category. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the products that are kept in exclusion are mainly dairy, including milk, cream, whey, yoghurt, cheese, and animal products, other than sheep meat, vegetable products, including onions, chana, peas, corn and almonds, among others.
However, a number of products from New Zealand will see lower tariffs. These products include wine, pharmaceutical drugs, polymers, aluminium, iron and steel articles, etc. India has also allowed honey, apples, kiwi fruit, and albumins, including milk albumin, under a tariff rate quota.
Student mobility, work visas
Under the trade pact, New Zealand has created a dedicated pathway for student mobility and post-study work visas with India. The agreement removes numerical caps on Indian students, guarantees a minimum of 20 hours per week of work during study, and provides extended post-study work opportunities-up to three years for STEM Bachelor’s and Master’s graduates, and up to four years for Doctorate holders-creating clear pathways for skills development and global careers, the ministry said.
“The FTA establishes a new Temporary Employment Entry (TEE) Visa pathway for Indian professionals in skilled occupations, with a quota of 5,000 visas at any given time and a stay of up to three years. This pathway covers Indian professions such as AYUSH practitioners, yoga instructors, Indian chefs, and music teachers, as well as high-demand sectors including IT, engineering, healthcare, education, and construction, strengthening skilled workforce mobility and services trade,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said.