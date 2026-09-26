Net FDI inflows surge to $7.3 bn in July, highest since May 2021

The latest FDI print comes even as the government warns of challenges on the external front. (File photo)

Amid continued pressure on the external front due to changes in the global investment environment and better opportunities elsewhere, India saw a jump in net Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in July, with data released late Friday by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showing that it soared to an over five-year high of $7.35 billion. This is the highest monthly inflow since May 2021’s $8.80 billion.

On a gross basis, FDI in July was $14.58 billion, the third-highest in the last six years.

Compared to July 2025, the latest net and gross FDI figures are up 64% and 24%, respectively.

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The latest FDI print comes even as the government warns of challenges on the external front, with Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran cautioning on Friday that “even if even if we tick (all the) boxes”, money may not flow in immediately.