India’s medium-term macro fundamentals remain healthy, robust: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

In the meeting, the six-member rate setting panel unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%

Written by: Hitesh Vyas
4 min readMumbaiFeb 20, 2026 09:09 PM IST
sanjay malhotraRBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra (file photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

India’s macroeconomic fundamentals, including the external sector, remain healthy and robust in the medium-term, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra wrote in the minutes of the February Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, released on Friday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The recent trade agreements, particularly with the EU and the US, will not only strengthen exports and the current account but also bring in higher investments, he said.

In the meeting, the six-member rate setting panel unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%. The MPC, in a 5:1 majority, voted to keep the policy stance ‘neutral’. The RBI raised the FY26 GDP forecast to 7.4% from 7.3% earlier, and Q1 and Q2 FY27 growth projections by 20 basis points (bps) each to 6.9% and 7%, respectively.

The forecast for the consumer price index (CPI) inflation was revised to 2.1% from 2%.

“Growth prospects are looking up while inflation outlook remains broadly unchanged. Moreover, several recent developments on the external front have provided room for greater optimism,” Malhotra wrote in the minutes of the meeting.

“Given the present state of the economy and its outlook — buoyant growth and benign inflation — I feel the current policy rate is appropriate,” he said.

RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said at present, risk to inflation from external sources such as oil prices, commodity prices, or pass through of the exchange rate depreciation, is perceived to be limited. With capacity utilization rates steady at 74%, she said buoyant economic activity is unlikely to result in higher inflation.

Story continues below this ad

“Having already lowered the policy rate by a cumulative 125 bps in four of the last six meetings; with transmission of the last rate cut announced in December 2025 still unfolding; and as the data from the new series is awaited for both GDP and inflation, another rate cut does not seem warranted at this point in time,” wrote Gupta.

The retail inflation, as per the new CPI series stood at 2.75% in January.

MPC’s external member Ram Singh, who voted to shift policy stance to accommodative, said the exact quantum and timing of the further rate cut will depend on the incoming data, but a growth-supporting stance is very much consistent with a stable inflation outlook.

“Moreover, given the stable inflation and fiscal outlooks, a change in stance to ‘accommodative’ will facilitate transmission of the rate cuts so far by putting downward pressure on market rates, yields for sovereign and corporate bonds and the rate spread between the two,” Singh wrote.

Story continues below this ad

MPC member and RBI’s Executive Director Indranil Bhattacharyya, said with headline inflation remaining well below the target throughout 2025-26 and projected at around the target in H1 FY27, the current policy rate and the stance offers scope for remaining growth-supportive without stoking inflation.

“The modest upward revision in projected inflation, till it remains within the tolerance band of the flexible inflation targeting (FIT) framework and does not unhinge inflation expectations, does not warrant a change in the policy rate,” he said.

Another external MPC member Saugata Bhattacharya said the new GDP, CPI inflation and IIP series will provide a clearer lens on the growth-inflation balance. “Assessing the macro-financial environment, while awaiting the new economic data series, I think the policy rate is appropriate,” he said.

MPC member Nagesh Kumar said the brightening economic growth outlook amid a continued benign inflationary trend provides an opportunity for India to stay in the ‘goldilocks’ zone for longer.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman on impact of AI on jobs: 'A lot of current professions will go away, people will have to adapt'
Trump Board of Peace
Trump's Board of Peace: Why India took part in meeting as an 'observer'
assi review 1600
Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch
Rishab releases statement to hit back at Anoushka Shankar after she denied his claims of being her father Pandit Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishab Sharma fires back at Anoushka Shankar with proof as she denies he was father Ravi Shankar's disciple
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
AUS vs OMA
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Pax Silica
India enters Pax Silica: Despite late inclusion, why grouping still matters for New Delhi
animals weather
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
Advertisement
Must Read
AUS vs OMA T20 World Cup Live Cricket Score
AUS vs OMA
T20 World Cup: Why India have to face fellow group-toppers in Super Eight | ICC's seeding rule explained
India have qualified for the Super Eights after winning all their matches in the group stage. (AP Photo)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Sam Altman at Express Adda Live Updates: The future of AI with the mind that created ChatGPT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at Express Adda. (Express Image)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement