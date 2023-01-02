scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

India’s manufacturing PMI hits 13-month high in December

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.8 in December, up from 55.7 in November.

A worker grinds a metal gate inside a household furniture manufacturing factory in Ahmedabad, India. (Reuters/Amit Dave)

India’s manufacturing sector activity rose to a 13-month high in December, supported by healthy inflows of new business and strong demand conditions, according to a monthly survey.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) stood at 57.8 in December, up from 55.7 in November, as business conditions improved to the greatest extent in over two years.

The December PMI data pointed to an improvement in overall operating conditions for the 18th straight month. In PMI parlance, a print above 50 means expansion while a score below 50 indicates contraction.

“Following a promising start to 2022, the Indian manufacturing industry maintained a strong performance as time progressed, wrapping the year with the best expansion in production seen since November 2021,” Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Hiring activity was stretched to December, while more inputs were acquired as firms sought to supplement production and add to their inventories.

Demand resilience boosted sales growth in December. Panellists continued to obtain healthy inflows of new business, and stepped up production to the greatest extent seen since November 2021.

Factors that supported sales growth include, advertising, product diversification and favourable economic conditions, as per the survey.

Advertisement

“Less challenging supply-chain conditions also supported the upturn. Delivery times were reportedly stable, which enabled firms to secure critical materials and boost their input stocks,” Lima said.

On the exports front, new orders rose at the slowest pace in five months as several companies reportedly struggled to secure new work from key export markets, the report said.

On the year-ahead outlook for production, companies were optimistic. Advertising and demand buoyancy were cited as the key opportunities to growth prospects.

Advertisement

“While some may question the resilience of the Indian manufacturing industry in 2023 amid a deteriorating outlook for the global economy, manufacturers were strongly confident in their ability to lift production from present levels,” Lima said.

On the inflation front, cost pressures remained relatively muted in December, with the overall rate of inflation little-changed from November and the second-slowest since September 2020.

The S&P Global India Manufacturing PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 14:59 IST
Next Story

Recession will hit a third of the world this year, warns IMF chief

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close