India manufacturing PMI expands sharply in November

The Indian manufacturing sector continued to expand strongly in November, as an accelerated rise in sales supported the fastest upturn in production for nine months. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose from 55.9 in October to 57.6 in November.

This signalled the strongest improvement in the health of the sector for ten months, as the headline figure was well above its long-run average of 53.6. Inflation pressures, however, are being seen as a key risk going ahead.

“Companies scaled up input buying, which in turn led to the second-quickest accumulation in stocks of purchases since data collection started nearly 17 years ago. Also, there were tentative signs of an improvement in hiring activity, following three successive months of job shedding…Manufacturers stated that strengthening demand, improving market conditions and successful marketing boosted sales in November,” IHS Markit said in a statement Wednesday.

Factory orders rose for the fifth successive month and at a sharp pace that was the fastest since February. Underlying data suggested that the domestic market was the main source of sales growth, as new export orders rose at a slight pace that was weaker than in October.

Buoyed by the pick-up in demand, companies stepped up production volumes during November and output rose sharply and at the fastest rate in nine months, it said. The PMI varies between 0 and 100, with a reading above 50 indicating an overall increase compared to the previous month, and below 50 an overall decrease.

“The fact that firms purchased additional inputs at a stronger rate amid efforts to restock, combined with recurring declines in inventories of finished goods and tentative signs of a pick-up in hiring activity, indicate that production volumes will likely expand further in the near- term,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

Inflationary pressures are the key risks to the manufacturing outlook. “The key threat to the outlook, in addition to potential new waves of COVID-19, is inflationary pressures. For now, companies are absorbing most of the additional cost burdens and lifting output charges only moderately. Should raw material scarcity and shipping issues continue to feed through to purchasing prices, substantial increases in output charges could be seen and demand resilience would be tested,” she said.

The PMI is compiled by IHS Markit from responses to questionnaires sent to purchasing managers in a panel of around 400 manufacturers, based on company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. Survey responses are collected in the second half of each month and indicate the direction of change compared to the previous month.