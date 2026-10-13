India will be leader in AI diffusion at scale, new jobs will come from small businesses: Nandan Nilekani

Nilekani further said that coding as an activity will become much more productive and new jobs will also come in understanding client requirements. (File Photo)

India will be the leader in diffusing AI technology and making it work for the people at scale, and with its help, the new jobs will come from the small businesses in future, according to Nandan Nilekani, Chairman & Co-founder, Infosys.

In an interaction at Bloomberg New Economy forum 2026 in Delhi on Tuesday, Nilekani said that AI technology cannot be bottled up as there will be thousands of models coming up and it should not be looked at through “disaster marketing” lens.

“India is already a strong country for small business. That is where the job creation will come because a small company of 3-5 people, you cannot really automate those jobs because they do very complex things in the morning, they will pick up things in the afternoon and stack the shelf in the evening and deliver. These are actually AI-proof jobs. So once India unleashes its small business economy, millions of small companies will hire a couple of people each, and that is how jobs will happen. So we will see a new job creation, enabled by open networks and AI, which is a paradigm we have not seen, therefore we cannot visualise it,” said Nilekani, in conversation with John Fraher, Co-head of APAC News, Bloomberg.