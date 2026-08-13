India’s goods exports jump 20% in July, trade deficit hits 6-month high

Economists said India’s merchandise exports and imports expanded by double digits for the fourth consecutive month in July 2026, largely reflecting the impact of elevated commodity price inflation, which boosted the growth in trade value. (File photo)

India’s goods exports in July, driven by higher electronics and engineering items, jumped nearly 20% to $44.24 billion, but higher input costs due to the West Asia crisis also drove imports 17.51% higher to $76.22 billion, pushing the goods trade deficit to a six-month high of $32 billion, data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry showed on Thursday.

Economists said India’s merchandise exports and imports expanded by double digits for the fourth consecutive month in July 2026, largely reflecting the impact of elevated commodity price inflation, which boosted the growth in trade value.

“Merchandise imports touched the highest level in 9 months, boosted by a 20%-plus expansion in items like coal, fertilisers, electronic goods, and chemical materials and products. The merchandise trade deficit widened to a slightly higher-than-expected 6-month high of $32.0 billion in July 2026 from $27.9 billion in the year-ago month, while also exceeding the average monthly print of $29.0 billion seen in Q1 FY27,” Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA said.