July household inflation little changed at 4.45%, food prices rise

Prices for Indian households rose 4.45% in July, little changed from the 4.38% increase seen in June, although inflation for war-impacted categories remained elevated. According to data released Wednesday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), food inflation in the country rose to 5.52% last month from 5.32% in June, while restaurants and cafes continued to charge diners higher prices.

Key food items also posted a sharp increase in prices. Onion inflation, for instance, jumped to 22.54% in July from 4.73% in June despite an unfavourable base effect as prices rose 26% on a month-on-month basis.

There was a similar movement elsewhere. While potato prices were down 17% on a year-on-year basis, they were up 8% in July compared to June. Tomato, on the other hand, was down 5% on-year and 4% on-month. Overall food inflation rose to 5.52% from 5.32% in June. It was as low as 2.13% in January.