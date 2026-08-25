India, Japan eye joint investments in Africa for critical mineral supply, says FICCI President

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in a group photograph with Ambassador of India to Japan Nagma Mohamed Mallick, MoS Minoru Kiuchi, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki, Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Chairman Tadashi Maeda, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) Chairman Norihiko Ishiguro and other delegates at India House, in Tokyo on Monday. (@PiyushGoyal X/ANI Photo)

As India and Japan recognise the world’s growing dependency on China for critical minerals, business leaders across the two countries are deliberating on the possibility of investing jointly in Africa to secure their supply and expand mining capabilities, said Anant Goenka, FICCI President and Vice Chairman of RPG Group.

“I think we can work jointly, whether it is negotiating together, sharing an opportunity with each other of whatever supplies that each have. Critical minerals are going to be short, and it is a challenge in the world and has been very critical. My experience is that either they are physically located in a few countries, or they have been blocked by a few countries. So, it’s going to be an important area that we have to focus on, whether it is mining capabilities or securing them for supplies,” said Goenka.