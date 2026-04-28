Despite war-related input shortages, India’s March industrial growth falls only slightly to 4.1%

India’s industrial growth cooled only slightly in March to 4.1% year-on-year from 5.1% in February despite the disruptions caused by the war in West Asia, data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on Tuesday. At 4.1%, while industrial growth as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) is the lowest in five months, it has defied expectations somewhat.

The industrial production figures come days after commerce ministry data showed on April 20 that output of India’s eight core industries – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement, and electricity – contracted by 0.4% in March in what was one of the first signs of the impact of the West Asia war on economic activity in India, with production of fertiliser dropping 24.6% year-on-year – the largest decline on record. With the eight core industries making up around 40% of the IIP, the former’s performance is usually seen as a lead indicator of the latter. However, at 4.1%, the March IIP growth is better than what several economists had expected.