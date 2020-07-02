I-T department extends deadline for 2019-20 tax saving investments and payments to July 31

Only 50% rebate offered, state

In a bid to provide relief to taxpayers amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday extended the deadline for Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 up to July 31.

In a tweet, the I-T department said that “Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 can be made upto 31st July, 2020.”

Understanding & keeping in mind the times that we are in, we have further extended deadlines. Now, Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 can be made upto 31st July, 2020. We do hope this helps you plan things better.#ITDateExtension#FacilitationDuringCovid#WeCare pic.twitter.com/HZZJSmN8g7 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 2, 2020

More to follow

