Thursday, July 02, 2020
I-T department extends deadline for 2019-20 tax saving investments and payments to July 31

In a tweet, the Income Tax (I-T) department said that "Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 can be made upto 31st July, 2020."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2020 10:35:16 am
In a bid to provide relief to taxpayers amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the Income Tax (I-T) department on Thursday extended the deadline for Tax Saving Investments/Payments for FY 2019-20 up to July 31.

