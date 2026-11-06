India Inc’s overseas investments surge 41% to Rs 16.71 lakh crore

Indian companies have sharply expanded their overseas investment footprint, with the value of outward direct investment (ODI) surging by a staggering Rs 4.85 lakh crore, or 40.8%, to Rs 16.71 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, from Rs 11.87 lakh crore a year earlier, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

However, beneath the impressive headline growth lies a striking shift in the geographical distribution and composition of India’s overseas investments. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as the biggest surprise, with Indian investment exposure to the Gulf nation more than doubling to Rs 2.71 lakh crore, driven overwhelmingly by an extraordinary increase in debt investments.

The RBI figures reveal that Indian overseas investments remain heavily concentrated in a handful of international financial and business centres, raising questions about geographical diversification, transparency and the ultimate destinations of Indian capital.

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Singapore retained its position as the largest destination for Indian outward direct investment, with total exposure climbing 37% to Rs 352,822 crore in March 2026 from Rs 257,496 crore in March 2025. The city-state alone accounted for 21.1% of India’s total ODI stock.

UAE exposure doubles

But the UAE delivered the most dramatic growth. Indian ODI in the Emirates soared 160% to Rs 271,107 crore from Rs 104,236 crore, pushing it into second place ahead of the United States and the United Kingdom. Even more striking was the composition of the UAE exposure. Debt investment skyrocketed from Rs 17,644 crore to Rs 152,778 crore — an increase of Rs 135,134 crore, or nearly nine times the previous year’s level. Equity investments, in comparison, rose from Rs 86,593 crore to Rs 118,329 crore, according to RBI data.

The UAE alone accounted for roughly 34% of the overall increase in India’s ODI stock during the year. Its debt component accounted for more than four-fifths of the nationwide increase in outward direct investment debt exposure.

US, meanwhile, slipped to third position despite a 32.7% rise in Indian ODI to Rs 231,782 crore. The UK followed with Rs 207,575 crore, up 28.4%, RBI data shows.

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Together, Singapore, the UAE, the US and the UK accounted for 63.6% of India’s overseas investment stock. Adding the Netherlands and Mauritius takes the concentration to nearly 80%.

Netherlands and Mauritius take the concentration to nearly 80%.

The trend is particularly revealing when compared with March 2024. India’s total ODI stock stood at approximately Rs 9.90 lakh crore then, according to the RBI’s earlier census. By March 2025, it had risen to around Rs 11.67 lakh crore before jumping to Rs 16.71 lakh crore in March 2026. The latest figures thus point to a sharp acceleration in the overseas investment footprint over two years.

Debt investments gain share

The changing composition is equally significant. Equity investment increased 31.8% to Rs 13.30 lakh crore in March 2026, while debt investment nearly doubled from Rs 1.77 lakh crore to Rs 3.41 lakh crore. Consequently, debt’s share in total ODI rose from 14.9% to 20.4% in just one year.

Mauritius, another major international financial centre, recorded a 30.4% increase to Rs 132,785 crore, while investment in the Netherlands rose 20.1% to Rs 1,36,596 crore.

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In sharp contrast, China accounted for a negligible 0.7% of India’s ODI stock, at Rs 12,373 crore, highlighting the limited investment exposure despite the economic importance of the neighbouring country.

The RBI data underline an important distinction: the figures represent outstanding investments valued at market prices, not necessarily fresh capital transferred overseas during the year. Exchange-rate movements, valuation changes and financial restructuring can influence the reported stock.

These figures demand closer scrutiny of the nature of the underlying financial arrangements, the sectors receiving the funds and whether the increase reflects fresh lending, restructuring, valuation effects or changes in reporting.

Nevertheless, the unprecedented jump in UAE debt exposure and the heavy concentration of investments in financial hubs warrant greater disclosure about the ultimate beneficiaries and economic activities financed by Indian capital, according to analysts.

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As India seeks to attract foreign investment to strengthen domestic manufacturing and infrastructure, the rapid expansion of Indian corporate assets overseas presents a striking contrast. The challenge for policymakers is not to discourage legitimate global expansion, but to ensure that the increasingly complex movement of capital across borders is accompanied by transparency, accountability and effective regulatory oversight.