India Inc. feels the heat while the UK gears for £1 billion joint audit bill

Written by Abhishek Krishna Dubey, he is the chairman of Policy Watch India Foundation

While corporate India continues to raise concerns over the quality impact of the proposed joint audit reforms, high cost has emerged as another global concern area, owing to the additional resources needed for the process going forward. In a recent article published in Financial Times, the expected cost for hiring two sets of auditors is said to have expanded five-fold for the large companies in the UK as per the government sources to close to £1 billion in the next ten years. Indian multinationals closer home are taking note of this expected burden on their books going forward.

“Given the recessionary challenges, any cost that could be avoidable leads to shareholder value. While we understand that cost of compliance helps corporates, in the long run, the cost also justifies the value proposition, especially when the concept has been met with mixed emotions, the world over”, said a CFO of a large BSE 500 firm.

The UK recently announced the concept of managed shared audits to disrupt and mitigate the dominance of the big four audit firms. The proposal requires FTSE 350 company being audited by one of the Big Fours (Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC) to additionally hire another smaller audit firm to carry out up to 30 per cent of the work. Most industry experts in the UK have raised concerns over higher costs without any reasonable value addition to the scope of work.

Closer home, India Inc submitted its suggestions to The Ministry of Corporate Affairs on the Company Law Committee (CLC) Report. The Committee earlier suggested the amendment in the Companies Act 2013 to enable Central Government to mandate joint audits in prescribed cases. CII referred to, in its submission, the decline and discontinuance of joint audits in countries like Denmark and Canada as the same were costly and ineffective.

“Joint audit is not “four eyes” on the financial statements; rather, there are “two sets of eyes”, each looking at different parts of the financial statements. If the ‘four eyes’ principle is to be met, then both Joint Auditors would be required to do a separate audit resulting in duplication of work, higher fees and disruption to companies”, CII recommendations cited, highlighting the concern over the ineffectiveness of joint audits.

“Clearly, there was always concerns of the risk of accountability gaps in joint audits, owing to the division of work”, said one of the partners in a Big Four firm. “However, the impact in terms of rising costs and inefficient processes too add to the concerns”, he added.

“The challenge will be: how do you justify this amount of cost if you’re not going to get a radically different-looking auditor landscape?” said a senior Big Four partner based in the UK, on the managed shared audit proposal, as per the report.