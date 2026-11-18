George Mathew is an Associate Editor with The Indian Express, based in Mumbai. A veteran of financia... Read More
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Corporate India’s push towards employee-centric workplaces has not translated into comprehensive health coverage, with gaps in medical insurance, outpatient care and personalised benefits, a report by Prudent Insurance Brokers said.
Exposing the uneven nature of corporate healthcare protection, the fourth Prudent Insurance Brokers’ Annual Benefits Scorecard 2026-27 said that despite incremental improvements, companies are struggling to move beyond conventional group medical insurance towards comprehensive employee welfare.
The report draws on data covering more than 4,300 organisations, over 65 lakh employee records and 14 industry categories.
India Inc’s talk of employee well-being and people-centric policies masks an uncomfortable reality. Companies’ efforts to become employers of choice are often constrained by costs, leaving gaps in employees’ healthcare and financial security.
The limited penetration of outpatient department (OPD) coverage is the most striking concern raised in the report. Only 10-21% of employers across industries offer OPD benefits, despite growing emphasis on preventive healthcare. This leaves most employees without corporate coverage for routine medical consultations, diagnostic tests and other outpatient expenses, it said.
Even where OPD coverage exists, the median insurance limit ranges between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, based on the industry. As medical expenses rise and preventive healthcare becomes important, limited coverage raises questions about how seriously employers are addressing employees’ everyday healthcare needs, the Prudent Insurance report stated.
Basic hospitalisation cover also reflects the inadequacy. The industry-wise median sum insured ranges from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. While banking and financial services, information technology and several other sectors have a median cover of Rs 5 lakh, automotive, manufacturing, and travel and hospitality have a median of Rs 3 lakh.
For employees supporting families, particularly in metropolitan cities where hospitalisation costs can be substantial, these limits could be inadequate during a serious medical emergency, it said.
The findings also shed light on the continuing divide between large and small employers, wherein medical coverage increases with organisational size. While ultra-large companies offer higher protection and more comprehensive family coverage, smaller organisations tend to operate with modest insurance limits. This shows how access to healthcare protection is linked to an employer’s financial strength.
Another troubling aspect is the uneven coverage of parents and dependents. While parental coverage has gained ground in several industries, adoption varies considerably. In banking and financial services, around 62% of employers cover parents, compared with approximately 42% in manufacturing and infrastructure, real estate and facility management. In many organisations, employees also face co-payment requirements for parental claims, shifting part of the healthcare burden back to families, it said.
It said that personalised employee benefits, increasingly marketed as the future of workplace welfare, are far from mainstream. Although adoption has increased in sectors such as banking and financial services and automotive, several industries continue to report low penetration. In infrastructure, real estate, and facility management, only around 20% of employers offer personalised benefits.
The findings highlight a disconnect between corporate rhetoric and actual workplace practices. Flexibility and individual choice may be boardroom vocabulary, but their implementation remains uneven.
The report said that mental health and holistic well-being presented another area of concern. Although companies are gradually expanding psychiatric treatment coverage, mental health benefits are inconsistent across industries. The report’s well-being matrix also showed that several programmes do not cross the 50% adoption threshold in individual industry categories.
There are encouraging developments as well. Around 73-82% of employers in several sectors provide corporate buffers to supplement medical insurance, while parental premium sponsorship is high in industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure. Coverage for advanced medical treatments and maternity benefits is also improving.