Corporate India’s push towards employee-centric workplaces has not translated into comprehensive health coverage, with gaps in medical insurance, outpatient care and personalised benefits, a report by Prudent Insurance Brokers said.

Exposing the uneven nature of corporate healthcare protection, the fourth Prudent Insurance Brokers’ Annual Benefits Scorecard 2026-27 said that despite incremental improvements, companies are struggling to move beyond conventional group medical insurance towards comprehensive employee welfare.

The report draws on data covering more than 4,300 organisations, over 65 lakh employee records and 14 industry categories.

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India Inc’s talk of employee well-being and people-centric policies masks an uncomfortable reality. Companies’ efforts to become employers of choice are often constrained by costs, leaving gaps in employees’ healthcare and financial security.