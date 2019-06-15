India imposes customs duty on 28 US products, to come into effect from Sunday

Amid escalating trade tensions between India and the US, nearly 28 products imported from Washington are likely to attract higher custom duties from Sunday, as per a government notification.

The move, which comes two weeks after the Donald Trump administration announced its decision to withdraw India’s status from its select trade programme, will hurt American exporters. The 28 products include almond, pulses and walnut among other things and importers will not have to pay higher duties.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal had indicated last week that India might not pursue a resolution to the withdrawal of trade benefits under the US programme, known as the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

“We also believe that in our development cycle, certain countries were giving us support, which was an added benefit to our efforts to move out of our problems faster. But, (if) some countries have chosen a different path, we accept it gracefully and I think we’ll reorient ourselves to become competitive even without that,” Goyal had said.

Amending its June 30, 2017 notification, the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC) told news agency PTI that Saturday’s notification will “implement the imposition of retaliatory duties on the 28 specified goods originating in or exported from USA and preserving the existing MFN rate for all these goods for all countries other than USA”.

While earlier, it was reported that the imposition of the tariffs was to be implemented on 29 goods, however, artemia, a kind of shrimp was dropped from the list.

India is estimated to get $217 million additional revenue from these imports. While trade between India and the US stood at about $142.1 billion in 2018, the US is one of India’s largest trading partners, exporting $33.1 billion worth of goods to India in 2018.

New Delhi and Washington were engaged in negotiations over the US Trade Representative’s review of India’s benefits under GSP, which allows some countries duty-free exports of thousands of items to the US. The government had on June 21, 2018 decided to impose these duties in retaliation to the US decision of significantly hiking customs duties on certain steel and aluminum products.