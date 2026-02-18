India must institutionalise human control over AI systems for military use, test them rigorously like weapons: Lt Gen Shinghal

Addressing a session at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the Capital, Lt Gen Shinghal also emphasised that India could lead the world in responsible use of AI in military conflicts.

Written by: Sukalp Sharma
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 18, 2026 04:46 PM IST
vipul singhal, ai in military, india ai summit,Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal expressed hope that regulation of use of AI for military purposes will be achieved. (Photo: X/@adgpi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Even as the Indian armed forces are well aware of the “transformative” power of artificial intelligence (AI) and are working towards incorporating it in their decision support systems and some other functions, India must take a responsible path in adopting AI-enabled systems in this domain by institutionalising human oversight and control, and putting AI-enabled systems through rigorous testing similar to other critical weapon systems, according to Deputy Chief of the Army Staff (Information Systems and Training) Lieutenant General Vipul Shinghal.

Addressing a session at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the Capital, he also emphasised that India could lead the world in responsible use of AI in military conflicts, and expressed hope that like various other successful international conventions relating to weapons and conflict, regulation of use of AI for military purposes will be achieved.

“The question is never as to whether we should adopt AI-enabled systems, but how? And we are clear that this transition must be undertaken responsibly. So, what does responsible and effective approach look like? Firstly, we must institutionalise human control not as a slogan but as law. This requires clearly defining which functions may be assisted by AI, which may be recommended by AI and which may always remain human decisions. Secondly…AI enabled systems need to be treated as a weapon system and be tested accordingly,” he said.

According to Lt Gen Shinghal, the battlefield is the most chaotic data environment and AI systems “trained on clear satellite images in a computer lab” could fail when they come across real battlefield images, which could lead to a wrong decision with potentially catastrophic implications. “Are we subjecting AI enabled systems to the same rigor that we subject new weapon systems to—trial evaluating them, fielding them in contested conditions and then applying them? After all, an AI-enabled system is not a software, it’s a weapon,” he said.

Must Read | Delhi News Live Updates: India AI Expo gets an extra day on Feb 21, to remain closed on Feb 19

Underscoring the need to give primacy to human control and judgement over AI-enabled systems in military operations, Lt Gen Shinghal said that while AI can inform decisions, only humans can exercise judgment and bear responsibility for them. With AI systems armed with unprecedented speed, scale, and efficiency, what deserves deeper reflection is the “new burdens AI places on leadership, command, responsibility, and strategic stability”, he added.

Lt Gen Shinghal also emphasised that since “moral responsibility remains with the commander”, military leadership development must evolve so that commanders “who are now going to be interrogating systems, interacting with systems and taking decision on them” are aware of the possible pitfalls and challenges of AI-enabled systems, and how best to use such systems effectively and efficiently.

“Are we preparing our commanders and staff to lead in a world where machines can recommend, predict, and act faster than humans without allowing speed to substitute judgment? Command and control by commanders will exercise life and death decisions; can then be given to machines? If a machine recommends a strike with 90% accuracy and the commander takes a decision and it’s the wrong decision, it gives him a moral buffer to say that it was a machine that recommended it. But is that correct? These are questions that we need to answer,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

Having said that, Lt Gen Shinghal stressed that the Indian Army and the Indian armed forces “are fully cognisant of the transformative power of AI to increase our official efficiency”. “We are making every effort to ensure that AI is incorporated into our decision support systems, into our surveillance recce and the other functions. We are actively working with industry leaders, startups and academic institutions to harness AI for military applications drawing strength from India’s vibrant innovation ecosystem and our own growing band of uniformed innovators,” he said.

Also Read | Robot dog row at AI Summit: Galgotias University’s booth barricaded, officials say don’t want ‘controversial agency’ misleading public

According to him, the Indian ethos that “shakti (power) must go hand in hand with dharma or righteousness” gives India both the capability and the credibility to lead the world in using AI “responsibly in conflict”. “India today stands at the cusp of three powerful realities: we are a major military power, we are a rapidly growing AI country or AI ecosystem, and we are a civilization that has long understood that power must be governed by restraint,” he said.

Moreover, Lt Gen Shinghal expressed confidence that international regulations for the military use of AI will eventually be established, drawing on the “wisdom of humanity” and historical precedents. He noted that the international community has successfully developed frameworks for other complex crises, such as the rules governing NBC (nuclear, biological, and chemical) weapons, landmines, and the Geneva Convention regarding the conduct with prisoners of war. He said that AI, as the “new looming technology on the forefront”, would similarly find its own “ways and means to be regulated”.

Sukalp Sharma
Sukalp Sharma
twitter

Sukalp Sharma is a Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express and writes on a host of subjects and sectors, notably energy and aviation. He has over 16 years of experience in journalism with a body of work spanning areas like politics, development, equity markets, corporates, trade, and economic policy. He considers himself an above-average photographer, which goes well with his love for travel. ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
Advertisement
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The move ends any remaining administrative basis for a separate Muslim quota in the state.
‘Final nail’ for Muslim quota in Maharashtra? Mahayuti closes the door on 2014 policy
He also hinted that Borah may have been among those passing insider party information to Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Singed by Bhupen Borah’s exit, Gaurav Gogoi now insinuates he was passing information to Himanta
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Salim Khan
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
relationships
'If you're single at 32, you’ve skipped at least one divorce': Siddhant Chaturvedi on why late marriage beats a wrong one
Gnani AI
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Advertisement
Must Read
Pakistan vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026
PAK vs NAM Live Score Updates: Follow Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
Aussie Rules: How Australia's wildest sport is finding a home in India
How Australia’s most watched sport, ‘Aussie rules Footy’, is slowly becoming a way out of desperation for many
‘Low latency critical for enterprise-grade voice AI assistants: Gnani.ai CEO Ganesh Gopalan
Gnani AI
Is this the end of doom scrolling? EU may soon force TikTok to change the way it works
The Digital Services Act could reshape how TikTok operates in Europe and beyond.
Digital afterlife: Meta patents AI that can ‘simulate’ you on social media after death
Meta says it has no plans to move forward with the AI model.
'If you're single at 32, you’ve skipped at least one divorce': Siddhant Chaturvedi on why late marriage beats a wrong one
relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
Miss Universe Fátima Bosch collapses on parade float in Ecuador, video emerges
Miss Universe Organisation Head of Communications Miguel Angel Martinez said Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness"
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore but lives in a rented home; know why
Indian-origin man owns 23 properties worth Rs 226 crore
'Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal': French President Emmanuel Macron's morning jog stuns internet
This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017.
A KPMG partner paid a Rs 6.4-lakh fine for cheating in an internal AI test—by using AI
KPMG partner cheating with AI
Feb 18: Latest News
Advertisement