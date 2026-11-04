Cabinet approves Rs 17,500 crore scheme to promote grid-scale energy storage system

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new viability gap funding (VGF) scheme to promote grid-scale energy storage systems with a financial outlay of Rs 17,500 crore. Under the scheme, the government plans to promote energy storage capacity of 92 gigawatt-hour (GWh). Out of this, 30 GWh will be Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), 60 GWh will be pumped hydro storage (PHP) and another 2 GWh will focus on emerging storage system technologies.

BESS is an energy storage technology which stores electricity chemically and discharges it when needed. Lithium-ion batteries, particularly lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, are currently the dominant technology for grid-scale storage because of their falling costs, high efficiency and long operational life.

Meanwhile, PHP uses surplus electricity to pump water from a lower reservoir to a higher one. When electricity demand peaks, it releases the stored water downhill through turbines to generate power.

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The scheme is expected to support new storage capacity equal to 170% of the country’s existing grid-scale energy storage system capacity.

Notably, India has a target of 411 GWh of energy storage system capacity by 2031-32.

Also Read | India is rapidly scaling up renewable energy. Now it needs to store it

Energy storage systems are becoming vital as India rapidly scales up its renewable energy capacity to meet its climate goals. However, a key challenge is emerging for its power system — electricity supply that is abundant in some hours but insufficient in others.

Energy storage systems can store excess renewable electricity during periods of high generation and discharge it when demand rises but power generation remains low. At its core, energy storage systems convert electricity from renewable sources such as solar and wind, when it is available, into forms that can be stored. Later, it converts these back into electricity when need arises.

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The Ministry of Power is already implementing two viability gap funding (VGF) schemes to support the development of 43.8 GWh of battery energy storage system (BESS) capacity, with a combined financial support of Rs 9,160 crore.

Under the first scheme, the Centre had initially approved VGF support for 4 GWh of BESS capacity with a budgetary outlay of Rs 3,760 crore. However, the capacity supported under the scheme was subsequently enhanced to 13.8 GWh within the same budgetary outlay, following a decline in BESS prices.

As of July, Letters of Award (LoAs) had been issued for 12.7 GWh of capacity, while Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreements (BESPAs) had been executed and financial closure achieved for 6.54 GWh. Of this, 0.5 GWh of capacity had been commissioned, and VGF of Rs 168.04 crore had been disbursed, the Ministry had informed Parliament.

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Separately, in June 2025, the Ministry initiated a VGF scheme to support the development of 30 GWh of BESS capacity, with financial assistance of Rs 5,400 crore from the Power System Development Fund (PSDF).

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Under this scheme, 25 GWh has been allocated to 15 states to meet their energy storage requirements, while the remaining 5 GWh has been allocated to NTPC Ltd. to support electricity demand during non-solar hours and optimize the utilisation of existing thermal and transmission infrastructure.

As of July, LoAs had been issued for 22.43 GWh of capacity, BESPAs had been executed for 19.65 GWh, and financial closure had been achieved for 5 GWh, according to the government data. The ministry has also issued a sanction for the disbursement of Rs 180 crore in VGF following the achievement of financial closure.