Gold loans surge 50% on-year: Five South Indian states account for 75% of loan outstanding

Despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh accounts for gold loans outstanding of only Rs 42,300 crore. (File photo)

The south Indian region has played a dominant role in a gold loan market that surged 50.4% year-on-year, logging significant growth over the past two years, said a report. Five states in the region account for nearly 75% of the country’s total gold loan outstanding.

Out of the total Rs 18.6 lakh crore gold loan outstanding (including banks and NBFCs), five southern states — Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala — account for Rs 13.94 lakh crore as of March 2026, according to the data by CRIF High Mark, a credit information company.

Tamil Nadu leads with Rs 5.96 lakh crore outstanding, Andhra Pradesh follows with Rs 3.08 lakh crore, Karnataka Rs 1.81 lakh crore, Telangana Rs 1.60 lakh crore and Kerala Rs 1.45 lakh crore as of March 2026, it said.