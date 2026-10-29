Finance Ministry sees Jul-Sept growth at 7.35%; crude oil prices pose risks to input costs

The Indian economy is estimated to grow by 7.35% in the July-September quarter as against 7.8% growth seen in April-June, the Ministry of Finance said Thursday in its Monthly Economic Review for October.

Underlining “considerable uncertainties”, the Ministry said that robust domestic demand, sustained investment activity, a resilient financial sector, and supply-side management have underpinned the country’s growth resilience so far and are expected to support growth through the remainder of the year.

“Sustaining economic activity while safeguarding price stability” will be the focus of policymakers in the second half of the financial year amidst elevated crude oil prices, higher food inflation and an uncertain outlook for the kharif crop, it said.

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The Ministry had given a growth estimate of 7.3% based on the nowcasting model of the Department of Economic Affairs for the second quarter in its September review.

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Recently, several global agencies raised their growth forecasts for India — the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased it to 7% for 2026-27, up from 6.4% in July, on the back of “stronger-than-expected momentum, supported by resilient domestic demand and robust services activity”.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also raised its projection for India’s GDP growth to 7.1%. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth data for the second quarter is slated for official release by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on November 30.

While higher energy prices renewed inflationary pressures and prompted monetary tightening in several major economies, the global economy weathered the conflict in West Asia better than expected in Q2, the Ministry said.

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Even though the IMF’s World Economic Outlook projects global growth to slow to 3.1% in 2026, with risks tilted to the downside, India’s growth momentum, by comparison, has held firm, the Ministry said.

“High-frequency indicators spanning industrial output, energy consumption, port traffic, GST collections, and automobile sales recorded stronger growth in Q2 FY27 than in the previous quarter. Building on growth of 7.8% in Q1, the Department’s nowcasting model estimates real GDP growth at 7.35% in Q2 FY27,” it said.

Citing industrial output data and manufacturing growth, the Ministry said that recent policy, investment, and firm-level developments point to continued efforts to scale up manufacturing, localisation, and technological capabilities.

“Going forward, increasing scale, domestic value addition, supply chain depth, and export competitiveness will remain important to broadening the manufacturing base,” it said.

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Recent GST (Goods and Services Tax) process reforms will further ease compliance and working capital constraints for businesses. Healthy credit growth and recent trade agreements are expected to provide additional support to consumption, investment and exports, it said.

Challenges, inflation risk

Listing out the challenges, the Ministry said the uncertainty around energy prices, supply-chain pressures and geopolitical developments remain relevant for manufacturing costs and investment decisions.

Therefore, sustaining industrial momentum while translating policy support into greater production at scale, higher domestic value addition and stronger export competitiveness will remain important, it said.

Near-term inflation dynamics will be shaped by a combination of domestic food supply management, global energy volatility, and systemic liquidity conditions, it said.

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Externally, elevated crude oil prices and maritime freight disruptions across the West Asian transit routes pose ongoing upside risks to input costs, though recent RBI measures to supply direct dollar liquidity to public-sector OMCs and curb currency speculation may help buffer extreme exchange rate volatility and mitigate imported inflation.

Going forward, the efficacy of the recent rate hike in containing secondary inflation effects will depend on the central bank’s active liquidity management, the Ministry said. Household inflation jumped to 5.54% in September from 4.83% in August, data released on October 12 had shown.

The RBI had also earlier this month admitted that there is “some evidence of elevated inflation expectations and generalisation of inflation”.

Supply-side interventions on the food front such as kharif onion releases via the ‘Kanda Express’, stockholding limits on sugar dealers, and customs duty cuts on crude edible oils are expected to ease price pressures on key kitchen staples, it said.

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However, the Ministry pointed out that downside risks persist from an intensifying El Niño event that threatens soil moisture during the upcoming rabi sowing season, as well as demand-side pressure during the festive period.