India’s GDP growth beats RBI forecast in June quarter, expands 7.8%

India’s real GDP grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter, well above the Reserve Bank of India’s forecast of 7.0%, driven by near double-digit growth in the manufacturing and services sectors.

The manufacturing sector grew by 9.2% in April-June, up from 8.3% in the same quarter last year. The tertiary sector, or services, expanded by 10%, higher than 8% a year ago. Services growth was driven by the ‘financial, real estate, IT, professional services, and ownership of dwelling’ sub-head, which posted a growth of 12.1%, sharply higher than 8.8% in April-June 2025.

While the latest GDP growth rate is lower than the 8.6% recorded in January-March – revised up from the previous estimate of 7.8% – it is well above the 6.9% recorded in the same period last year, or the first quarter of 2025-26.

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GDP growth for FY26 has been revised upwards to 7.8% from 7.7% GDP growth for FY26 has been revised upwards to 7.8% from 7.7%

Nominal GDP increased by 10.3% in the last quarter as against 8.1% in April-June 2025.

Nominal GDP growth is the value of all final goods and services produced in the country, without adjusting for the level of inflation. As such, it is usually higher than real growth. The Union Budget for 2026-27 assumed India’s nominal GDP this fiscal will be Rs 393 lakh crore, showing a growth of 10% over MoSPI’s first advance estimate of GDP, released in January.

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However, since then, the statistics ministry has revised the GDP series, which has a base of 2022-23. Under the new series, the nominal GDP for 2025-26 is over 3% lower than was previously estimated. Consequently, to meet the Budget’s nominal GDP assumption of Rs 393 lakh crore, nominal growth must be more than 13.5% this year.

Meanwhile, the gross value added (GVA) rose by 8.2% in April-June, up from 7.0% in the first quarter of 2025-26.

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GVA measures the value addition, or the difference in value of output produced and the value of input used. It is also calculated by subtracting net product taxes from the GDP.

According to Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, the strong Q1 GDP growth number “validates the cyclical upturn in the economy” which is being reflected in a broad range of high-frequency indicators, including corporate earnings.

“This resilience came despite elevated raw-material costs amid the Middle East crisis, suggesting that volumes remain resilient and firms have been able to pass through a meaningful portion of higher input costs. However, the stronger GVA growth of 8.2% appears to reflect a sharp increase in net public-sector subsidies, which outpaced the growth in net indirect taxes,” Arora added.

India’s GDP growth rate has been surprising on the upside since the middle of 2025 and the latest print of 7.8% comes despite the sharply higher energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the war in West Asia. With wholesale inflation surging due to the war and headline retail inflation also on the up, economic activity was supposed to weaken and lead to a markedly lower print, as predicted by the RBI.

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However, data released on Monday by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) suggests the Indian economy has weathered the energy storm. Economists have already started raising their growth forecast for 2026-27 as a whole.

For 2025-26, MoSPI’s initial estimates were also exceeded, with the provisional estimate of 7.7%, released in June, slightly higher than the ministry’s second advance estimate of 7.6%, made public in February. This figure has now been raised further to 7.8%.

Upwards revisions were also made to the GDP growth rates for the previous two years. Now, growth in 2023-24 is estimated to have been 7.3%, up from 7.2%. A similar 10-basis-point upward revision to 7.2% from 7.1% was made to the growth rate for 2024-25.

“Despite the supply shocks and higher commodity prices due to the Iran war, the growth resilience reflects a troika of factors: 1) the limited pass-through of retail fuel prices and low inflation; 2) the government’s deft supply-side management and continued focus on public capex; and 3) de-escalation of trade tensions with the US,” Nomura economists said in a note on Friday following the release of industrial production data for July, which said output rose 6.7% following an 8.8% expansion in June.

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Given the strong start to 2026-27 and the likely “stable growth momentum” in the July-September quarter, Nomura recently raised its growth forecast for the current year to 7%, although a slowdown in seen in the second half of the year to around 6.7% from 7.3% in the first half.

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As per the RBI’s forecasts, made on August 5, GDP growth is seen at 6.4% in July-September, 6.5% in October-December, 6.8% in January-March 2027, and 7.3% in April-June 2027. For 2026-27 as a whole, the RBI’s growth forecast is 6.7%.