Govt raises FY26 GDP growth estimate to 7.7% after RBI cuts FY27 forecast

Marginal revisions have also been made to the GDP growth estimates for April-June 2025 (6.7% to 6.8%) and July-September 2025 (8.4% to 8.3%). (File photo)

India’s GDP grew by 7.7% in 2025-26, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Friday, adding that growth in the final January-March 2026 quarter declined only slightly to 7.8% from 8% (revised upwards from 7.8% estimated earlier) in October-December 2025.

Marginal revisions have also been made to the GDP growth estimates for April-June 2025 (6.7% to 6.8%) and July-September 2025 (8.4% to 8.3%).

The full-year GDP growth figure of 7.7% released on Friday, called the provisional estimate, is higher than MoSPI’s second advance estimate of 7.6%, which was announced in February. India’s GDP had grown by 7.1% in 2024-25.

The latest GDP data comes hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its forecast for 2026-27 to 6.6% from 6.9%, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra warning that while domestic demand remains resilient and manufacturing and services sectors activity continue to expand, “there are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors”.