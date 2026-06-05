Govt raises FY26 GDP growth estimate to 7.7% after RBI cuts FY27 forecast

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 04:27 PM IST
India’s GDP grew by 7.7% in 2025-26, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) said on Friday, adding that growth in the final January-March 2026 quarter declined only slightly to 7.8% from 8% (revised upwards from 7.8% estimated earlier) in October-December 2025.
Marginal revisions have also been made to the GDP growth estimates for April-June 2025 (6.7% to 6.8%) and July-September 2025 (8.4% to 8.3%).
The full-year GDP growth figure of 7.7% released on Friday, called the provisional estimate, is higher than MoSPI’s second advance estimate of 7.6%, which was announced in February. India’s GDP had grown by 7.1% in 2024-25.
The latest GDP data comes hours after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its forecast for 2026-27 to 6.6% from 6.9%, with Governor Sanjay Malhotra warning that while domestic demand remains resilient and manufacturing and services sectors activity continue to expand, “there are incipient signs of moderation in some sectors”.
As per the central bank’s new forecast, growth is seen at 6.6% in April-June 2026, 6.3% in July-September 2026, 6.5% in October-December 2026, and 6.8% in January-March 2027. Back in April, the central bank expected the country’s GDP to increase by 6.8%, 6.7%, 7%, and 7.2% in the four quarters of 2026-27.