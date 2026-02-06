India, GCC ink terms of reference to formally launch trade talks

India and the six-nation bloc of Middle Eastern nations, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), inked terms of reference (ToR) on Thursday for formally launching negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA).

The ToR outline the scope and modalities of a proposed trade pact. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal presided over the signing ceremony of the ToRs with GCC.

GCC is a union of six countries in the Gulf region — Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain.

Goyal said that the trade deal will help boost bilateral trade and investments between the two. “The two trading partners have been trading among each other for over 5,000 years,” he told reporters, adding that about 10 million Indians are living and working in the GCC region.