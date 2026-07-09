Indian GCCs’ costs rising, other countries copying us, cautions CEA Nageswaran

"Other countries are watching us and copying us. Our costs are rising," said Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran. (File photo)

While the rise of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) has been “one of the quiet successes” of India, the country can’t be complacent as costs are rising domestically and other nations are copying us, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday.

Speaking at the CII GCC Business Summit, the government’s top economist cautioned that the advantage built by India “can also erode”.

“Other countries are watching us and copying us. Our costs are rising. In some skills, our talent is already scarce. So, indispensability is not a title we can hold forever. It is a position we have to earn, and then earn again. The moment we believe we have arrived is the moment others begin to catch up,” Nageswaran said, warning against celebrating “too early”.