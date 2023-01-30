scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Hindenburg Research hits back at Adani: ‘Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism’

In its reply to the Adani Group, Hindenburg Research claimed that the conglomerate was trying to "lead the focus away from substantive issues by stoking a nationalist narrative."

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Ahmedabad. (Reuters, file)
Listen to this article
Hindenburg Research hits back at Adani: ‘Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A day after the Adani Group dubbed the allegations against its companies by the New York-based Hindenburg Research in a report last week as a “calculated attack on India”, the Hindenburg Research retaliated Monday with a response note titled: “Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised.”

Pointing out that Hindenburg Research believes that India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future, the research firm said: “We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.”

In its reply to the Adani Group, Hindenburg Research claimed that the conglomerate was trying to “lead the focus away from substantive issues by stoking a nationalist narrative.”

“Hours ago, Adani released a ‘413-page response’. It opened with the sensationalistic claim that we are the “Madoffs of Manhattan”. It also predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative, claiming our report amounted to a “calculated attack on India.” In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation,” the firm stated.

“Our report asked 88 specific questions of the Adani Group. In its response, Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of them. Instead, it mainly grouped questions together in categories and provided generalized deflections,” the research company added.

In its 413-page response to the 106-page Hindenburg Research report, which accused it of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, the Adani Group said Sunday, “This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

The report by the New York firm had led to the Adani Group losing more than USD 50 billion in market value in just two trading sessions and Chairman Gautam Adani losing over USD 20 billion, or about one-fifth of his total fortune.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 09:53 IST
Next Story

Imran Khan to contest all 33 parliamentary seats in upcoming by-polls

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close