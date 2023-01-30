Hindenburg Research hits back at Adani: ‘Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism’

A day after the Adani Group dubbed the allegations against its companies by the New York-based Hindenburg Research in a report last week as a “calculated attack on India”, the Hindenburg Research retaliated Monday with a response note titled: “Fraud cannot be obfuscated by nationalism or a bloated response that ignores every key allegation we raised.”

Pointing out that Hindenburg Research believes that India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future, the research firm said: “We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation.”

Our Reply To Adani: Fraud Cannot Be Obfuscated By Nationalism Or A Bloated Response That Ignores Every Key Allegation We Raisedhttps://t.co/ohNAX90BDf — Hindenburg Research (@HindenburgRes) January 30, 2023

In its reply to the Adani Group, Hindenburg Research claimed that the conglomerate was trying to “lead the focus away from substantive issues by stoking a nationalist narrative.”

“Hours ago, Adani released a ‘413-page response’. It opened with the sensationalistic claim that we are the “Madoffs of Manhattan”. It also predictably tried to lead the focus away from substantive issues and instead stoked a nationalist narrative, claiming our report amounted to a “calculated attack on India.” In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation,” the firm stated.

“Our report asked 88 specific questions of the Adani Group. In its response, Adani failed to specifically answer 62 of them. Instead, it mainly grouped questions together in categories and provided generalized deflections,” the research company added.

In its 413-page response to the 106-page Hindenburg Research report, which accused it of “brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud”, the Adani Group said Sunday, “This is not merely an unwarranted attack on any specific company but a calculated attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India.”

The report by the New York firm had led to the Adani Group losing more than USD 50 billion in market value in just two trading sessions and Chairman Gautam Adani losing over USD 20 billion, or about one-fifth of his total fortune.