The country’s first commercial scale plant for manufacturing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is ready and has received all the requisite approvals to start commercial production ahead of the likely SAF-jet fuel blending mandates for international flights from January, said Indian Oil Corporation’s chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney. According to him, beyond production for meeting blending mandates, India has the opportunity to become a global production hub for the green fuel given that airlines globally are going to increase its use in the years to come.

The 30,000-tonnes-per-annum unit at Indian Oil’s Panipat refinery uses used cooking oil as feedstock, and would be sufficient to meet nearly the entire SAF requirement in India for 2027 going by the proposed blending mandates. The plant produced its first batch of SAF on Monday, and has also received the requisite approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Other public sector refiners in India are also in advanced stages of implementing SAF production projects. For instance, Bharat Petroleum Corporation expects its 41,000-tonnes-per-annum SAF unit at its Mumbai refinery to be ready for commercial production next month. Together, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum are estimated to have a market share of over 90% in jet fuel sales for international flights from India.

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SAF is a biofuel that has chemistry similar to conventional aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel, which is derived from crude oil. This means that existing aircraft engines can easily use the SAF-ATF blend. For instance, Airbus claims that all its aircraft are capable of flying on a maximum 50% blend of SAF and conventional fuel. According to aviation industry and energy experts, SAF alone is likely to account for over 60 per cent of the global aviation industry’s decarbonisation efforts.

Even as a national SAF policy is in the works, the government has announced indicative targets of 1% blending in 2027, 2% in 2028, and 5% in 2030 for international flights. Adoption of SAF is slated to pick up globally amid a push by the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) to decarbonise the global civil aviation sector. Some countries, notably the UK, European Union member states, Japan, and Singapore, have already announced SAF blending mandates, while the US is promoting SAF use through production incentives.

SAF costs two to three times more than regular jet fuel as its production and supply chain is at a nascent stage. Sahney said that bridging the cost gap would be important to keep SAF prices reasonable, and discussions on the matter with the government are expected.

“That (SAF) is an opportunity. I don’t see it as a compliance thing. I don’t want to go with the numbers of 1% by 2027 or by 5% or 30%. It is a great opportunity for India because when we are talking of sustainable aviation fuel, we are talking of the different kinds of feedstock that can deliver sustainable aviation fuel. One is, of course, used cooking oil,” Sahney said, adding that another pathway — using ethanol to make SAF — once accepted globally, could be huge for India.

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Although technology to manufacture SAF from ethanol is proven and technically approved globally, Europe doesn’t allow use of ethanol derived from food crops to be used for the purpose, limiting it only to ethanol made from agricultural and other waste. India has emerged as a major ethanol producer, but the bulk of the production is from food crops. Europe’s restrictions mean that its airlines can’t use SAF made from food crop-derived ethanol. Indian SAF manufacturers, therefore, are going slow on their plans to set up ethanol-based SAF units.

The year 2027 will be an important one for adoption of SAF globally with the mandatory phase of Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) kicking in. CORSIA, which applies to international flights, would require airlines globally to offset any growth in carbon dioxide emissions beyond the 2020 levels. Using jet fuel blended with SAF is one of the key ways through which carriers can keep their emissions under permissible levels.

India, too, will have to comply with the mandatory phase starting 2027. In line with the CORSIA framework, India’s National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC) has set the initial indicative targets for blending of SAF with jet fuel 2027 onwards, starting with international flights.

The government has been working on a roadmap for introduction of SAF in domestic flights and there were indications earlier that some sort of a blending mandate or recommendation could take effect over the next couple of years. However, given the high cost of production of the biofuel and opposition from airlines over apprehensions of fuel cost escalation, the decision has been deferred for the time being.