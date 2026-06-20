India to hold vice-presidency of FATF for the first time

India has been chosen for the incoming vice presidency of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terror financing watchdog. Vivek Aggarwal, a 1994-batch officer of the Indian Administrative Service (Madhya Pradesh cadre) and presently Secretary, Ministry of Culture, has been elected and appointed as the vice president of FATF from July 2026 to June 2027.

This is the first time India will have a leadership position at the global body. The vice presidency for India also strengthens India’s chances for assuming the presidency role when the next switchover happens at the FATF after two years, officials said.

The FATF has 40 members, and over 200 jurisdictions have committed to the FATF recommendations through the FATF-style regional bodies. The FATF Presidency runs on a two-year term, and the vice-president assists the president in carrying out the organisation’s mandate.

The Ministry of Finance in a statement released late Friday said that this decision marks a “landmark recognition” of India’s growing leadership in the global fight against money laundering and terrorist financing.

“The vice-president of the FATF is elected by the FATF Plenary from among its members and assists the president in steering the organisation’s work. The appointment places an Indian official at the apex of the global standard-setting body for anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing. India’s elevation to the vice-presidency reflects the credibility and trust the country has earned within the FATF Global Network of more than 200 jurisdictions,” the ministry said.

It builds directly on India’s strong showing in its most recent ‘Mutual Evaluation’, and on the country’s sustained contribution to shaping global policy on emerging risks, including those associated with virtual asset service providers and digital payments, the ministry added.

“Shri Aggarwal will work towards solidifying India’s leadership in the FATF forum,” the statement said.

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“This appointment is a recognition of India’s collective effort and of the strength of our anti-money-laundering and counter-terrorist-financing framework. I am deeply honoured to serve, and look forward to working with the FATF Global Network to keep the international financial system safe, inclusive and resilient,” Aggarwal was quoted as saying in the Ministry’s release.

Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivatsava said that it is a proud milestone and reaffirmed India’s continued commitment to strengthening the integrity of the international financial system.

The sixth and final FATF plenary meeting under the Mexican Presidency of Elisa de Anda Madrazo concluded on Friday.

The FATF approved a series of new publications and initiatives to help countries stay alert to emerging risks and criminal methods, including the abuse of technological innovations, and to step up mitigation measures, particularly through strong coordination with the private sector, an FATF statement on Friday detailing the outcomes of the FATF Plenary held on June 17-19 said.

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“Members approved the priorities of the FATF under the incoming UK Presidency, and appointed Vivek Aggarwal of India as the incoming Vice-President of the FATF (July 2026 – June 2027),” the statement said.

Aggarwal had played a key role earlier in the mutual evaluation process of India at the FATF in 2024 when he was at the position of Additional Secretary in the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance that time.

The FATF is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. The Paris-based intergovernmental organisation was formed in 1989 as a G7 initiative to examine and develop measures to combat money laundering. In 2001, the FATF expanded its mandate to also combat terrorist financing.

The FATF has outlined a framework of measures to help countries tackle illicit financial flows.

India became a member of FATF in 2010.